3 Behind the Scenes Film Photos of Ilona Maher on the SI Swimsuit Set
Seemingly, the internet collectively can’t get enough of Ilona Maher’s SI Swimsuit digital cover photo shoot—and we certainly can’t blame excited fans. The 28-year-old rugby player and Olympic bronze medalist was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York for our September digital issue, and Maher absolutely nailed all of her poses.
If, like most people, you’re obsessing over her photos, be sure to check out this trio of new behind the scenes pics snapped while the SI Swimsuit team was at Fire Island Beach on Long Island with the athlete.
“BTS of @wattsupphoto and @ilonamaher making magic! 💫,” the official brand Instagram account wrote on Friday. In the first photo, Maher donned a breathtaking chocolate brown bikini by Myra Swim. In the next, she was photographed wearing a shimmery Haus of Pink Lemonaid two-piece while holding up her Olympic medal. In the last slide, Maher flaunted her long, toned physique as she modeled a Ralph Lauren USA one-piece.
“Ilona Maher is hands down one of the most gorgeous women in sports EVER!!!!!” one fan gushed in the comments section.
“Magical!” someone else cheered. “This series is for the Gold! 👏.”
“She is literally perfect 🔥,” another person stated.
In addition to being a professional athlete, Maher uses her platforms to share wisdom related to body positivity and mental health, along with funny videos that showcase her comedic wit. It was when she started playing rugby that the Vermont native began appreciating her body just as it is.
“I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do,” Maher stated while on set. “It showed me how capable my body is and it’s not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”