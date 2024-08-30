WNBA Rookie Angel Reese Can Do It All, and the Proof Lies in Her SI Swimsuit Photos
No one could claim Angel Reese isn’t taking advantage of her WNBA stardom. The Chicago Sky rookie has been at the center of the women’s basketball conversation since her LSU days. She made a name for herself when she helped lead the team to their first national championship in 2023, and has continued to build upon that success ever since.
Now, the Rookie of the Year contender is orchestrating an impressive WNBA debut season for herself. Her rebound stats speak for themselves. And she has made it known where her focus on the court lies: with her team. According to Reese, the Rookie of the Year award isn’t her top priority. “I’m focused on our team and what we need to do collectively to win,” she told Complex.
But off the court, she has a few other irons in the fire. The 22-year-old just released her first collection with Reebok: a Sky blue-heavy ode to her new team. And, just the other day, she announced her new weekly podcast, Unapologetically Angel. If nothing else, both are a testament to her dedication to doing it all—and doing it all well.
It was the same sentiment that governed her SI Swimsuit feature in 2023. Sure, she is first and foremost a basketball player, but Reese can also help design an activewear collection. She can host a podcast, too, and model for the annual SI Swimsuit Issue.
On that trip to Los Angeles, she proved as much. Below are a few of our favorite snapshots of the day, captured by Yu Tsai.