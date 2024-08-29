Ilona Maher’s Bright White SI Swimsuit Style Is Our Current Poolside Obsession: Get the Look
The fashion editors at SI Swimsuit had one adjective in mind when choosing the looks for Ilona Maher’s digital cover photo shoot: bold. They wanted the swimwear to reflect the athlete herself: a newfound Olympic bronze medalist and an outspoken body positivity advocate, who is perhaps best known for her signature bright red lip.
When we think bold, white probably isn’t the first color that comes to mind. But when it came to her photo shoot in Bellport, New York, white swimsuits became just that. In the golden light against the stunning Atlantic Ocean backdrop, Maher really shone in a handful of bright white styles. Contrasted with her other looks (the metallic bikinis and bold, dark one-pieces), the white added a little brilliance to what was already a stunning feature.
If we had to narrow those few white picks down to a favorite, we would probably go with the two-piece from Mare Perpetua, a Los Angeles-based sustainable swimwear brand. It’s somewhat of a no-brainer, really. In addition to its flattering fit, the swimsuit was only further proof that white swimwear is as classic as it gets.
Mare Perpetua Blossom Top, $75 and Blossom Bottoms, $70 (mareperpetua.com)
Mare Perpetua knocked it out of the park with this one. Between the knot detailing and the ruching in the top, this set really has it all. Plus, it’s just about as flattering as it is chic. Like Maher, you really can’t go wrong with this pick.