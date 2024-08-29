Swimsuit

Ilona Maher’s Bright White SI Swimsuit Style Is Our Current Poolside Obsession: Get the Look

The styling on set was meant to be bold—and this two-piece is just that.

Martha Zaytoun

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York.
The fashion editors at SI Swimsuit had one adjective in mind when choosing the looks for Ilona Maher’s digital cover photo shoot: bold. They wanted the swimwear to reflect the athlete herself: a newfound Olympic bronze medalist and an outspoken body positivity advocate, who is perhaps best known for her signature bright red lip.

When we think bold, white probably isn’t the first color that comes to mind. But when it came to her photo shoot in Bellport, New York, white swimsuits became just that. In the golden light against the stunning Atlantic Ocean backdrop, Maher really shone in a handful of bright white styles. Contrasted with her other looks (the metallic bikinis and bold, dark one-pieces), the white added a little brilliance to what was already a stunning feature.

If we had to narrow those few white picks down to a favorite, we would probably go with the two-piece from Mare Perpetua, a Los Angeles-based sustainable swimwear brand. It’s somewhat of a no-brainer, really. In addition to its flattering fit, the swimsuit was only further proof that white swimwear is as classic as it gets.

Mare Perpetua Blossom Top, $75 and Blossom Bottoms, $70 (mareperpetua.com)

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Mare Perpetua. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Mare Perpetua knocked it out of the park with this one. Between the knot detailing and the ruching in the top, this set really has it all. Plus, it’s just about as flattering as it is chic. Like Maher, you really can’t go wrong with this pick.

Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

