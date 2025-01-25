This Dreamy Ruffled Bikini Penny Lane Wore in Portugal Comes in a Cherry Red, Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Penny Lane’s journey to becoming an SI Swimsuit model is nothing short of inspiring. The England native secured her spot in the 60th anniversary issue as a co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search open casting call. She proved her supermodel skills and flawless face card as one of seven rookies and posed for photographer Ben Watts in the picturesque landscapes of Porto and the North, Portugal for the 2024 issue. Her debut feature captured a fairytale-like charm, showcasing cottagecore and balletcore-inspired looks filled with pastels, lace trims, bow details and dreamy silhouettes.
In honor of Valentine’s Day coming up, we’re spotlighting this stunning dreamy ruffled blue and yellow underwire set the 30-year-old wore while on location. While this shade is no longer available, the set does come in a stunning, moody deep berry red hue that is oh-so-perfect for a Feb. 14 under the sun, by the beach or at the spa.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Blackbough Swim Elena Underwire Top Cherry Wine Pointelle, $65 and Elena Dainty Cheeky Bottoms Cherry Wine Pointelle, $55 (blackboughswim.com)
This underwire balconette bra-style top strikes the perfect balance between support and comfort, making it as practical as it is stylish. Both the top and the high-leg, cheeky bottoms are accented with a delicate lace trim and a playful miniature bow at the center for an extra touch of charm. Shop more at blackboughswim.com.
Reflecting on her path to the milestone magazine feature, Lane shared how her connection to the franchise began long before she ever stepped in front of the camera.
“When I was just 15 years old, I had an incredible experience that stuck with me for years to come. I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were. I was so taken with their confidence and beauty that I cut out their pictures and proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them. Looking back, I now realize that the power of my manifesting was at play even then, as little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment,” she shared. “Representing a truly healthy image in an industry that can sometimes be harmful would be an honor and a reflection of the hard work I’ve put in thus far in my career.”