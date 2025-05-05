Dua Lipa Dazzles in Beaded Black Mesh Gown, Poses With Callum Turner on Met Gala Steps
Dua Lipa has officially arrived at the 2025 Met Gala—and, as expected, she delivered a show-stopping look destined to be one of the most talked-about of the night.
The British-Albanian pop star and three-time Grammy Award-winning artist made a striking entrance on the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in an edgy black gown featuring a plunging neckline, intricate embroidery and sheer, beaded midriff paneling. The flowy silhouette included a voluminous tulle ballgown skirt, halter-neck straps accented by a dramatic oversized bow at the back and a detachable cape that cascaded gracefully down the event’s midnight blue steps.
This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” celebrates the cultural and historical significance of Black men’s style, Black dandyism and the transformative power of tailored suiting as a form of self-expression, resistance and empowerment.
The 29-year-old artist offered her own fresh take on the theme and even posed alongside her fiancé, Callum Turner, for a few photos. Her hair was slicked back into a sculptural updo, and she accessorized with dazzling diamond studs, a stack of tennis necklaces and sheer black opera gloves adorned with crystal embellishments.
Lipa is no stranger to the Met Gala spotlight. The “Don’t Start Now” singer made headlines at the 2023 event, serving as one of the evening’s co-chairs while wearing a stunning vintage Chanel bridal gown originally designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, paired with a showstopping Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace featuring one of the largest yellow diamonds in the world.
At the 2024 Met Gala, themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” she turned heads in a sheer black custom Marc Jacobs gown that blended mesh and fur textures. The striking backless silhouette was praised as one of the most daring looks of the evening.
Over the past year, Lipa has solidified her reputation as both a musical powerhouse and a modern fashion icon. In addition to headlining her Radical Optimism Tour, she’s stunned at award shows and fronted major fashion campaigns, while continuing to flex her acting skills with roles in Barbie and Argylle. Off-stage, her style has captivated fans everywhere—from glamorous red carpet appearances to her effortlessly cool streetwear and romantic moments alongside her Turner. The pair got engaged last year and are constantly sending fans into a frenzy with how adorable they are.
Tonight’s Met Gala appearance is just the latest reminder that whether she’s performing, acting or turning a staircase into her personal runway, Lipa continues to set the standard.