Swimsuit

Dua Lipa Dazzles in Beaded Black Mesh Gown, Poses With Callum Turner on Met Gala Steps

The Albanian pop star and her fiancé took to the blue carpet in style.

Ananya Panchal

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa / Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dua Lipa has officially arrived at the 2025 Met Gala—and, as expected, she delivered a show-stopping look destined to be one of the most talked-about of the night.

The British-Albanian pop star and three-time Grammy Award-winning artist made a striking entrance on the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in an edgy black gown featuring a plunging neckline, intricate embroidery and sheer, beaded midriff paneling. The flowy silhouette included a voluminous tulle ballgown skirt, halter-neck straps accented by a dramatic oversized bow at the back and a detachable cape that cascaded gracefully down the event’s midnight blue steps.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” celebrates the cultural and historical significance of Black men’s style, Black dandyism and the transformative power of tailored suiting as a form of self-expression, resistance and empowerment.

The 29-year-old artist offered her own fresh take on the theme and even posed alongside her fiancé, Callum Turner, for a few photos. Her hair was slicked back into a sculptural updo, and she accessorized with dazzling diamond studs, a stack of tennis necklaces and sheer black opera gloves adorned with crystal embellishments.

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa
Callum Turner and Dua Lipa / Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lipa is no stranger to the Met Gala spotlight. The “Don’t Start Now” singer made headlines at the 2023 event, serving as one of the evening’s co-chairs while wearing a stunning vintage Chanel bridal gown originally designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, paired with a showstopping Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace featuring one of the largest yellow diamonds in the world.

At the 2024 Met Gala, themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” she turned heads in a sheer black custom Marc Jacobs gown that blended mesh and fur textures. The striking backless silhouette was praised as one of the most daring looks of the evening.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Over the past year, Lipa has solidified her reputation as both a musical powerhouse and a modern fashion icon. In addition to headlining her Radical Optimism Tour, she’s stunned at award shows and fronted major fashion campaigns, while continuing to flex her acting skills with roles in Barbie and Argylle. Off-stage, her style has captivated fans everywhere—from glamorous red carpet appearances to her effortlessly cool streetwear and romantic moments alongside her Turner. The pair got engaged last year and are constantly sending fans into a frenzy with how adorable they are.

Tonight’s Met Gala appearance is just the latest reminder that whether she’s performing, acting or turning a staircase into her personal runway, Lipa continues to set the standard.

Next. We’re Obsessed With Dua Lipa’s Embossed Leather Pants and New Chaotic Photo Dump. We’re Obsessed With Dua Lipa’s Embossed Leather Pants and New Chaotic Photo Dump. dark

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion