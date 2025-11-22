Dua Lipa Rocks Two Daring Poolside Styles in Colorful Shades for Latest Snapshots in Brazil
We may be months away from summer 2026, but Dua Lipa appears to have already unofficially submitted her picks for which swimwear trends should be our next obsession.
The pop sensation has been all over the planet this past year on her popular Radical Optimism Tour, which she’ll conclude on Dec. 5 in Mexico City. Earlier this week, she performed in São Paulo—but it wasn’t all business in Brazil, as the superstar also took some much-needed time to relax and enjoy a few glamorous nights out with friends in Rio.
Taking to Instagram to share some snapshots from her time in the South American country with her 88.5 million followers, Lipa also included a few poolside styles that had us taking notes for what to wear when the sun finally starts setting at a reasonable time again.
Radiant in Rio
For the cover snapshot of the new 20-photo carousel—which she captioned, “RIO IN MY ❤️”—the “New Rules” singer sported a classic baby tee in Brazil’s colors for a cute and casual day out look. Still, her second photo was the one that stopped us in our tracks, as the Lipa sported a breathtaking micro bikini in an abstract print.
The unique green and black pattern immediately stood out on our timelines, while the cut of the top made for a fun and flirty silhouette. Add the matching cover-up skirt, and the ensemble was pure poolside perfection.
And that wasn’t her only incredible swim look in Brazil! In another photo—this time literally taken poolside—Lipa posed in a terrific two-piece while sitting on a lounge chair beside her sister Rina Lipa. The singer‘s shiny orange micro bikini was the perfect complement to her sister‘s, which was crafted in an eye-popping Baywatch red. Both of the Lipa ladies looked more than ready to enjoy a day chatting in the sun and reading by the pool.
Outside of her beach-ready attire, the massive photo drop also provided plenty of fashion inspiration for casual day looks and night-out styles. For the latter, Lipa donned a lovely black mini dress in one photo, which featured a glittering teardrop detail on the hip to further accent the daring slit. Then in another photo, Lipa styled a pair of dark-washed jeans with a high-neck, sleeveless black top to serve up an elegant but laidback vibe.
Fan reactions
And several of Lipa’s loyal Instagram followers were quick to praise her incredible fashion in the comment section—especially her passionate fans from the very country she was visiting:
“There’s no place like Brasil, right?! 😍🇧🇷,” the official Visit Brazil account penned.
“Pic 16 is soooo cool,” one fan wrote, referring to a snapshot of the superstar posing in front of the iconic Christ the Redeemer.
“QUEEN 💛💚💛💛💚,” the official account for Live Nation Brasil concluded.
And we’d have to agree with that last sentiment, as Lipa has become the undisputed queen of stylish poolside looks!