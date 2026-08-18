We’re Obsessed With Dua Lipa’s Trendy Mismatched Seaside Look: Shop the Set

Dua Lipa’s seaside style is always next level, but her latest vacation look might have just topped our list.

The pop sensation has had a stacked style year in 2026 after wrapping up her Radical Optimism Tour at the end of 2025. For one, she tied the knot with her longtime partner Callum Turner in London in May before the two trekked across Europe to celebrate—which included a second lavish ceremony in Italy—and every look she wore was “best dressed” list-worthy. She’s also accompanied the aforementioned actor on various red carpets to support his film release this year, giving fashion fans even more designer duds to drool over (metaphorically, of course).

And this summer, the star has also provided fans with plenty of gorgeous vacation-ready looks to emulate all season long, with her newest photo drop the latest in a long line of to-die-for swimwear.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Lipa stopped by Instagram with a 13-photo carousel, taking fans along for an adventure on the shoreline. In the cover snapshot of the set, the Grammy Award-winning singer sported a fun, mismatched bikini that drew from several ongoing trends, including muted color palettes and playful patterns. Plus, the classic triangle cut gave the overall silhouette a timeless vibe, and Lipa accessorized the look with gold jewelry for even more pop.

“Summer vacay queen ☀️👙👑,” one fan penned in the comment section while another added, “If you’re Dua Lipa, every day is a beach day! ☀️”

If you’re looking to twin with Lipa in this sensational striped two-piece, you’re in luck! The label behind the look, With Jéan, recently reposted the singer’s look on their official Instagram account, letting fashion fans know precisely which pieces the star was wearing in her chic getaway photos. Scroll on to learn more and to shop the look!

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Juni Bikini Top | Multi Stripe | With Jéan

Featuring an adjustable halter-style neckline and removable padding for customization, the Juni Bikini Top is currently offered in sizes XXS through XL and available in an impressive 20 colorways to fit your personal taste. Lipa was wearing the Multi Stripe option, which features a multidimensional striped pattern in contrasting blues, greens, reds and yellows.

Juni Bikini Bottom | Multi Stripe | With Jéan

And on the bottom, Lipa styled the Juni Bikini Bottom in the Multi Stripe colorway for a cool coordinating-but-still-mismatched moment. At the time of this article’s publication, the bottoms are also offered in sizes XXS through XL, as well as 31 dynamic color options.

To learn more about these items and shop more of With Jéan on their official website, click here!

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