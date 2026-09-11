Olandria’s Beautiful Beaded Vacation Look Is a Seaside Style Lover’s Dream

Truth be told, we’ve totally been living vicariously through Olandria’s vacation pics this week.

The 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie—who joined the magazine for the first time earlier this year with a headline-making shoot at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla., photographed by Katherine Goguen—has been sharing new snapshots on social media over the last few days, and every one has instantly been added to our late summer moodboard.

Her latest Instagram photo drop was no exception, and it also featured an obsession-worthy two-piece we simply had to hunt down.

In the 13-photo carousel coyly captioned, “Until the next escape 🏝️,” Olandria showed off her signature seaside style while enjoying some time on the water with friends. She sported a breathtakingly beaded bikini in several snapshots, which a little research showed was from fan-favorite label Bydee.

For the cover photo, she paired the coordinating swimsuit with two timeless accessories: a cowboy hat and a gorgeous glam. “FACE CARD ON THE FIRST SLIDE KNOCKED THE MARIO COINS OUTTA ME,” one user quipped in the comment section. Meanwhile, another added, “Vacation looks great on you.”

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Shop Olandria’s beautifully beaded vacation look

If you, like us, were thinking about twinning with the star for your next girls trip getaway, look no further! We’ve tracked down the bikini Olandria rocked for her recent “escape,” so you too can replicate her fierce fashion on the beach or by the pool.

Lefkada Bikini Top in Zahána | Bydee

If you’ve ever hoped your bikini top might double as a work of art, this one’s for you! The Lefkada Bikini Top in Zahána features underwire for maximum lift and a tie-style back for the ultimate customizable fit. Comprising an eye-popping green base and colorful embellishments, the structured cups showcase a striking serpent pattern that the designer notes is entirely “hand-beaded.”

The top is currently offered in sizes XS through XXL on the brand’s official website, but if snakes aren’t quite your style, there are also two floral-patterned options.

Malaga Bikini Bottom in Zahána | Bydee

While the brand’s website notes the aforementioned top can be styled with any bottom, Olandria chose the matching Malaga Bikini Bottom in Zahána. Crafted in the same incredible color palette as the top, this itty-bitty bottom is a playful way to complete the look, and the adjustable ties and sultry high-leg cut add unexpected edge.

Currently offered in sizes XS through XXXL on the brand’s official website, the bottom is also available in a selection of different beaded patterns and timeless colors.

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