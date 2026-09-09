Shop the ‘Hydration Power Couple’ Molly Sims Swears by for Glowy Skin

Molly Sims is an SI Swimsuit legend, actor, entrepreneur and mom of three, so whenever she dishes out advice regarding anything fashion or beauty related, we tend to tune in. We had the pleasure of chatting with the 2026 SI Swimsuit model for a recent edition of our Swim Edit newsletter, in which Sims shared everything from her workout routine to her confidence tips.

And throughout the newsletter-exclusive Q&A, which you’ll find an excerpt of below, Sims also shared which products from her brand, YISE Beauty, she believes belongs in every woman’s skincare routine.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

YISE Beauty

“Every woman needs a hydration power couple, and this is mine.YISE Beauty’s Xtreme Glow + Xtremely Quenched, a.k.a the Peptide Stacking Duo,” Sims tells SI Swimsuit of her go-to combo for skin and makeup prep. “Layer them together and they completely supercharge your hydration and glow. Xtreme Glow is basically a sheet mask in a serum, then Xtremely Quenched locks it all in with bounce, moisture and that glassy grip that makeup loves.”

Say less! We’re adding this duo to our online shopping cart immediately.

When Sims launched her skincare brand back in April of 2023 (the year before she posed for SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.), it boasted six core products. Today, the brand offers an array of products that address various skincare concerns, from dark spots and discoloration to redness and sensitivity.

“[YISE Beauty] is a brightening, core, essential line. It’s expert efficacy with radiant results,” Sims told us back in 2024 of her brand, which was created in order to address the model’s own ongoing skin struggles. “For someone like me, everything was either really harsh and really awful for your skin [and] there was no efficacy ... I don’t want to be spoken to like I’m in menopause ... and I feel like a lot of women feel that way. I think a lot of women feel that they’re somehow overlooked. That journey led me to YISE.”

While Sims has created a line of skincare products that help her—and countless other women—feel good from the inside out, nothing can replicate the confidence the model has developed over the years. “ ... Real confidence came with age,” Sims stated in our recent newsletter. “I know who I am, I know what works for me and I’m finally not trying to be anyone else. That feels pretty damn good.”

To get exclusive Q&As with SI Swimsuit models and friends of the brand sent straight to your inbox in the future, sign up for the Swim Edit newsletter here.

More Molly Sims content from SI Swimsuit