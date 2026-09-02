Sydney Sweeney’s SYRN Line Drops Sweet Birthday Collection: Shop Our Picks

It’s Sydney Sweeney’s birthday month, and yet she’s the one gifting fans of her SYRN brand.

For those out of the loop, the Euphoria actor launched the clothing line earlier this year, and each new drop has been themed after a different aesthetic. Whether it’s “playful,” “romantic” or “comfy,” Sweeney’s line has a little something for every style. And her latest drop is no exception, centering sweeter ensembles to spotlight the star’s signature style for her forthcoming special day.

Sweeney celebrates her birthday on Sept. 12, and the humorously named collection has total Virgo vibes. From colorful coordinating sets to sleek, chic all-black looks, the pieces featured will leave fans looking for their own reason to celebrate. After all, as Sweeney playfully penned in a recent Instagram post about the drop, “Birthday suits look a little different around here 🎂.”

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SYRN’s birthday line: shop our picks

Not sure where to start when filling your cart? No worries, fashion-loving friends, we’ve got you covered! Scroll on to check out a few of our personal picks from the latest drop—but first, a quick note for shoppers: given the popularity of the new lineup, several pieces may be sold out in select sizes and colors.

Fall for Me Unlined Plunge Bra | SYRN

Seen on Sweeney in the promotional images for her latest campaign, the Fall for Me Unlined Plunge Bra is a cottagecore lover’s dream. From the aptly named “romantic” collection, this lacy number is offered in a baby blue, pastel pink and daring black, complete with embroidered floral details and dainty bows to make you feel flirty and feminine.

Sheer Surrender Chiffon Teddy | SYRN

An option for bedtime that’s equal parts cozy and cute, the Sheer Surrender Chiffon Teddy’s silky fabric is the perfect option for a good night’s sleep. Per the brand’s official website, this closet staple piece is “adorned with bows and ruffles and trimmed with scalloped picot elastic” for the ultimate combo of stretch and style.

Floaty Feeling Chiffon Cami | SYRN

Another dreamy option for nighttime, the Floaty Feeling Chiffon Cami is a great layering piece to add a little luxury to your bedtime routine. The unique top can be worn four different ways by simply adjusting the straps—“straight on, criss-crossed in the back, criss-crossed in the front or criss-crossed in the front and topped with a bow”—ensuring your look stays fresh and fun.

Floaty Feeling Chiffon Short | SYRN

Finally, you’ll need something equally playful to pair with your aforementioned cami! The Floaty Feeling Chiffon Short is offered in all the same shades as the top, so you can be matchy-matchy in the same striking color or mix and match to your heart’s content. Either way, you’ll slip into your sheets feeling like you’re on a fashion-forward cloud.

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