6 Strappy Seaside Looks From SI Swimsuit 2024 That Definitely Made a Statement

Strappy swimsuits were spotted all over SI Swimsuit’s latest issue and runway show, with models such as Jasmine Sanders and Cameron Brink sporting the style in their in-print features and Olivia Dunne and Alix Earle showcasing the striking silhouette at W South Beach in Miami just weeks after the magazine hit newsstands in mid-May.

And the dynamic swimwear design was just as popular one year prior, when SI Swimsuit celebrated its 60th Anniversary edition alongside its latest group of brand legends. Check out some of the awe-inspiring images from the fold featuring these strappy seaside looks.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. | Yu Tsai /Sports Illustrated

During her third brand cover photo shoot, following front-page feats in 2013 and 2017, SI Swimsuit legend Upton modeled this navy number from Agent Provocateur, which featured metallic O-ring detailing on both its plunging top and high-waisted bottoms.

XANDRA was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Navy Ray. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA tried on this daring Navy Ray monokini in the midst of her SI Swimsuit debut in Belize. In addition to its gold hardware, the adjustable one-piece also featured a striking mid-drift cutout and scoop neckline.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by INDAH. Body Chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Yu Tsai /Sports Illustrated

Nader styled this neutral INDAH suit with a skinny body chain from Jacquie Aiche during her 2024 shoot in Mexico and sported a similar color the same year in Hollywood, Fla., with her Versace gown, when she was declared an SI Swimsuit legend.

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Louisa Ballou. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Crawford flew to Belize for her third straight shoot in the fold, following her 2022 feature in St. Croix and 2023 sophomore stint in Dominica. While lounging on the coastline, she posed in this cherry red one-piece from Louisa Ballou.

Nina Cash was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Room 24. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

After she won Swim Search as part of its 2023 cohort, Cash headed overseas to Portugal for her rookie SI Swimsuit shoot. On set, she took a dip in the pool in this solid-colored one-piece suit from Room 24 with a sleek halter neckline.

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Mugler. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Mahomes posed in this high-legged Mugler one-piece in the midst of her rookie campaign in Belize. Less than two years later, she scored a digital cover with the brand and coupled the feat with a photo shoot on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers area.

