Elevate Your Wardrobe With These 5 Must-Have Summer Sandals Under $100

Shop a few of SI Swimsuit’s favorite picks from Nine West.

Cara O’Bleness

Nine West at Swim Week
Nine West at Swim Week / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Though Swim Week is in the rearview mirror, we’re still constantly thinking back to the fashion-filled weekend in Miami in late May. In addition to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show, the SI Swimsuit Beach Club and Apres Swimsuit Pool Party provided some serious inspiration where summer fashion is concerned.

So too did SI Swimsuit’s official Swim Week partners, including Nine West. The New York-based brand, known for its chic shoes and cute accessories, was on hand to help models and VIP guests select handbags, sunglasses, hats and shoes for the season.

Below, shop a few of our favorite summer sandals from Nine West—all of which are priced under $100—to style yourself like an SI Swimsuit model this season.

Norta Ankle Wrap Thong Sandals, $19.99 (ninewest.com)

Ankle wrap thong sandal
Nine West

Grab these simple sandals while they’re on sale! Originally $69, they come in a number of other neutral colors (like black and gold) and a few bold, vibrant options (including mango and light blue).

Hanni Strappy Sandals, $59.99 (ninewest.com)

Nine West strappy sandals
Nine West

If you’re looking to add a pop of color to your footwear this summer, this heeled sandal is a great choice. We love both the square toe and the strappy silhouette, and the heel height is moderately low at just over 2 inches.

Dashin Flat Slide Sandals, $59.99 (ninewest.com)

Nine West flat slide sandals
Nine West

One can never have too many pairs of flat sandals—and you’ll reach for these ones regularly, whether you’re walking to the beach or brunch.

Andela Thong Heeled Sandals, $74.99 (ninewest.com)

Nine West Thong Heeled Sandals
Nine West

This slip-on heel will become a regular in your summer rotation for its versatility. Plus, the shoe is also available in black, pink and teal to suit a variety of styles.

Gelare Block Heel Sandals, $49.99 (ninewest.com)

Nine West block heel sandal
Nine West

If you’re looking for a sandal that can seamlessly transition from your casual office vibes to a laid-back cocktail hour, this is it.

Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

