Elevate Your Wardrobe With These 5 Must-Have Summer Sandals Under $100
Though Swim Week is in the rearview mirror, we’re still constantly thinking back to the fashion-filled weekend in Miami in late May. In addition to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show, the SI Swimsuit Beach Club and Apres Swimsuit Pool Party provided some serious inspiration where summer fashion is concerned.
So too did SI Swimsuit’s official Swim Week partners, including Nine West. The New York-based brand, known for its chic shoes and cute accessories, was on hand to help models and VIP guests select handbags, sunglasses, hats and shoes for the season.
Below, shop a few of our favorite summer sandals from Nine West—all of which are priced under $100—to style yourself like an SI Swimsuit model this season.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Norta Ankle Wrap Thong Sandals, $19.99 (ninewest.com)
Grab these simple sandals while they’re on sale! Originally $69, they come in a number of other neutral colors (like black and gold) and a few bold, vibrant options (including mango and light blue).
Hanni Strappy Sandals, $59.99 (ninewest.com)
If you’re looking to add a pop of color to your footwear this summer, this heeled sandal is a great choice. We love both the square toe and the strappy silhouette, and the heel height is moderately low at just over 2 inches.
Dashin Flat Slide Sandals, $59.99 (ninewest.com)
One can never have too many pairs of flat sandals—and you’ll reach for these ones regularly, whether you’re walking to the beach or brunch.
Andela Thong Heeled Sandals, $74.99 (ninewest.com)
This slip-on heel will become a regular in your summer rotation for its versatility. Plus, the shoe is also available in black, pink and teal to suit a variety of styles.
Gelare Block Heel Sandals, $49.99 (ninewest.com)
If you’re looking for a sandal that can seamlessly transition from your casual office vibes to a laid-back cocktail hour, this is it.