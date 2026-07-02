Ella Langley’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Whether or not you’re a country music fan, you’ve likely heard Ella Langley’s “you look like you love me,” the chart-topping 2024 track she collaborated on with Riley Green. The singer-songwriter’s discography is also full of catchy tunes like “Choosin’ Texas,” and the Alabama native is certainly a breakout star to continue to watch.

Last month, Langley set a record at the 2026 ACM Awards for the most wins in one year with seven—she took home hardware for Female Artist of the Year, Artist-Songwriter of the Year, Single of the Year and several others. The 27-year-old musician’s debut album, Hungover, was released in 2024, and she dropped her sophomore project, Dandelion, this spring. Langley is currently on a tour supporting her latest album, with stops across the U.S. continuing through the end of October.

While Langley’s tour ‘fits and award show looks tend to lean into glam cowgirl territory with a western, bohemian edge, the musician’s swimwear style if often a bit more laid-back. Below, take a look at some of her best bikini moments through the years.

Vacationing with her sister

While spending some quality time with her sister, Katie, in St. Thomas, Langley opted for a trendy animal and floral printed bikini. In additional slides, she also donned a green two-piece and a different leopard bikini.

Enjoying a day off in Banff

A little snow never bothered Langley, who posed against a white, snowy backdrop while clad in a black bikini. Click here to see the photo carousel.

Sunbathing on a family trip

Clearly, Langley knows that a strapless bikini is the best way to keep tan lines at bay, while a cute baseball cap shields your eyes from the sun. She also packed a classic black two-piece for her vacation.

Home in Alabama

Sweet Home Alabama! Langley opted for a colorblocked bikini while spending some time in her native state.

Daydreaming in Hawai’i

While out on the water in Hawai’i, Langley embraced beachy waves while styled in a blue bikini and gauzy white cover-up skirt.

Edgy black beachwear

Langely’s fans know her style tends to lean a little edgy, and she embraced her go-to aesthetic with this look, featuring sheer cover-up pants with fringe over a black two-piece.

Tubing in Texas

There’s nothing quite like an afternoon of tubing down a river with an ice cold beverage in hand, and Langley kept her swimwear casual and simple for the occasion.

Birthday bikini

While ringing in her 23rd birthday, Langley chose a pink and blue cotton candy-inspired color palette.

Creamsicle-inspired two-piece

A bright orange bikini always offsets a golden tan beautifully, and Langley wore a vibrant two-piece while lounging by the water.

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