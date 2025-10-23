Ellie Thumann Embraces 1940s-Style Glam With Perfect Red Lip
We’re just under one week away from Halloween, and it’s officially Ellie Thumann’s time to shine. The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in Puerto Rico and posed for Ben Watts in Bermuda for the 2025 magazine, is already flaunting her knack for creative costumes.
She’s also proving her versatility as a fashion icon in her latest Instagram carousel, offering a peek into the past few weeks of dynamic dressing. From sultry lingerie-inspired looks for the Victoria‘s Secret Fashion Show to cozy autumnal knits, the 23-year-old—who also celebrates her birthday next week—never misses.
View her post here.
A sultry vintage sailor moment
The star of the post is a glamorous 1940s-inspired siren look. Thumann dressed up in a black bustier mini dress with satin white straps and ruffled lace trim along the bust, adding a red nautical cap and a matching matte cherry-red lip.
Her glam was all-out vintage bombshell: a luminous base, rosy cheeks and wispy lashes, courtesy of makeup artist Ta Ming Chen. Hairstylist Brooke completed the vision with bouncy, perfectly curled waves.
Switching it up, staying on theme
In a later snap, the Arizona native leaned into a more casual, playful sailor aesthetic. She wore a green and white striped collared bra top with a tie-front detail, paired with high-waisted dark booty shorts featuring cute front buttons.
Her long, lean legs and sculpted abs were on full display—just as they were in a mirror selfie from a reformer pilates class, where she wore Alo Yoga’s newest Bluestone colorway. The longtime brand ambassador always finds a way to work chic athleisure into her rotation.
Fans and friends are obsessed
“The many faces of Ellie in a weeks time,” Thumann aptly captioned the carousel. The content creator has been posting on YouTube for over a decade, sharing a wide range of content, including beauty tutorials, fashion hauls and personal mental health conversations. That authenticity is part of what keeps her fanbase so strong.
“A week of cutie faces,” bff and fellow influencer Hannah Meloche commented. “Surviving.”
“I love youuuu sailor queen!! ❤️,” makeup artist Claire Malley exclaimed.
“A ray of sunshine!! 🤩,” Milani Cosmetics chimed in.
“Perfect angel!!!!” Lexi Wood added.
Today, Thumann lives in Charleston, S.C., where she recently purchased a home, and also travels often for work, always keeping it real with fans and sharing the ins and outs of a glamorous, jet-setting life as a model.