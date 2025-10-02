Swimsuit

Ellie Thumann Channels Our Favorite Late ‘90s Film Character On-the-Go in Paris

The SI Swimsuit model donned a monochrome Alo Yoga set that seamlessly transitions from Pilates to coffee runs to meetings.

Ananya Panchal

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / John Nacion/Getty Images

When it comes to stylish jet-setting, Ellie Thumann has it down to a science. The model and content creator has been busy hopping between fashion capitals this month, serving look after look along the way. But her latest Parisian outfit—equal parts sporty, sleek and nostalgic—might be our favorite yet.

“Running around Paris,” the 23-year-old captioned the carousel.

With its sharp black-and-white color palette and structured silhouette, the Alo Yoga look instantly brought to mind The Parent Trap’s Meredith Blake in all her sassy, monochrome glory. Yes, we’re talking about that legendary hiking scene.

View the post here.

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Shop the Look

For a quick stroll through the City of Love, Thumann turned heads in a coordinated Alo Yoga set featuring retro contrast piping and curve-hugging performance fabric. She wore the Airbrush Race Pace Short Sleeve top ($88), a cropped V-neck with a throwback vibe, paired with the Airbrush High-Waist Race Pace Capri ($128) in the same black-and-white colorway. The capris’ mid-calf length and sleek silhouette added just the right dose of 2000s cool.

She elevated the sporty ensemble with a tailored black blazer, proving this look could go from pilates to castings to afternoon meetings without missing a beat.

Her hair was pulled into a clean half-updo using the Alo Outline Claw Clip ($44) for a full head-to-toe matching moment. The Arizona native accessorized with black slim sunglasses, chunky gold earrings and a cream designer handbag for good measure.

Shop more at aloyoga.com.

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Capris on repeat

Capris have been a recurring theme for Thumann this season. Just last week in Milan, she styled another cropped black pair with a chic beige funnel-neck jacket.

She’s making a strong case for the capri comeback, showing how the silhouette can carry from warmer months into fall when paired with transitional layers like trenches and quilted coats.

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Max Cisotti/Getty Images

In true Thumann fashion, she capped off the post with a relatable final slide: coffee in one hand, croissant in the other. Because, when in Paris, there‘s no such thing as too many cafe stops in a day.

A meta full-circle moment

And while it may be a coincidence, we can’t help but note the timely Parent Trap reference—actress Elaine Hendrix, who plays Blake in the 1991 film, is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, partnered with pro Alan Bersten. He’s the same choreographer who danced his way to second place last season alongside none other than fellow SI Swimsuit model and Olympic Rugby player Ilona Maher.

Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher and Ali Trwuit
Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher and Ali Truwit at Swim Week 2025 / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

And if you want to take the full-circle moment even further, Maher recently said she’d love to see Paralympic swimmer Ali Truwit on DWTS next, and Truwit, who made her rookie debut in the 2025 magazine, said she hopes Thumann, a three-time brand star, lands the next SI Swimsuit cover.

More Ellie Thumann:

feed

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion