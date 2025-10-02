Ellie Thumann Channels Our Favorite Late ‘90s Film Character On-the-Go in Paris
When it comes to stylish jet-setting, Ellie Thumann has it down to a science. The model and content creator has been busy hopping between fashion capitals this month, serving look after look along the way. But her latest Parisian outfit—equal parts sporty, sleek and nostalgic—might be our favorite yet.
“Running around Paris,” the 23-year-old captioned the carousel.
With its sharp black-and-white color palette and structured silhouette, the Alo Yoga look instantly brought to mind The Parent Trap’s Meredith Blake in all her sassy, monochrome glory. Yes, we’re talking about that legendary hiking scene.
View the post here.
Shop the Look
For a quick stroll through the City of Love, Thumann turned heads in a coordinated Alo Yoga set featuring retro contrast piping and curve-hugging performance fabric. She wore the Airbrush Race Pace Short Sleeve top ($88), a cropped V-neck with a throwback vibe, paired with the Airbrush High-Waist Race Pace Capri ($128) in the same black-and-white colorway. The capris’ mid-calf length and sleek silhouette added just the right dose of 2000s cool.
She elevated the sporty ensemble with a tailored black blazer, proving this look could go from pilates to castings to afternoon meetings without missing a beat.
Her hair was pulled into a clean half-updo using the Alo Outline Claw Clip ($44) for a full head-to-toe matching moment. The Arizona native accessorized with black slim sunglasses, chunky gold earrings and a cream designer handbag for good measure.
Shop more at aloyoga.com.
Capris on repeat
Capris have been a recurring theme for Thumann this season. Just last week in Milan, she styled another cropped black pair with a chic beige funnel-neck jacket.
She’s making a strong case for the capri comeback, showing how the silhouette can carry from warmer months into fall when paired with transitional layers like trenches and quilted coats.
In true Thumann fashion, she capped off the post with a relatable final slide: coffee in one hand, croissant in the other. Because, when in Paris, there‘s no such thing as too many cafe stops in a day.
A meta full-circle moment
And while it may be a coincidence, we can’t help but note the timely Parent Trap reference—actress Elaine Hendrix, who plays Blake in the 1991 film, is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, partnered with pro Alan Bersten. He’s the same choreographer who danced his way to second place last season alongside none other than fellow SI Swimsuit model and Olympic Rugby player Ilona Maher.
And if you want to take the full-circle moment even further, Maher recently said she’d love to see Paralympic swimmer Ali Truwit on DWTS next, and Truwit, who made her rookie debut in the 2025 magazine, said she hopes Thumann, a three-time brand star, lands the next SI Swimsuit cover.