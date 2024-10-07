Ellie Thumann Is Embracing Cowgirl Chic This Fall in Leather Boots, Denim Cut-Offs
Fall is officially here. If the weather wasn’t indication enough, then the changing fashion trends should be. Cooler temperatures call for classic seasonal staples: think denim pants, leather jackets and knee-high boots. And while a jacket has yet again become a daily necessity, it’s not yet time to put away all of your warm-weather pieces. At least, according to Ellie Thumann.
The Charleston-based content creator is certainly embracing the fall season. Between classic seasonal activities and her glamorous seasonal fashion, it’s clear that she is more than ready for autumn to kick into high gear. But Thumann is likewise clinging to the last remnants of summer weather—at least where her clothing is concerned.
In a recent Instagram post, Thumann gave her followers a taste of her Southern-inspired fall fashion: a delicate blend of late-summer garments and fall-ready shoes. In other words, her uniform of late has featured a lot of cut-off denim shorts and leather boots (cowboy and otherwise).
Her recent style is the perfect picture of transitional fashion. Late September and early October demand a little ingenuity where clothing choices are concerned. It’s the time of year when the afternoons are warm, but the evenings have a chill to them—and your outfits have to address and contend with both realities. For Thumann, that means cut-off shorts or mini skirts paired with long-sleeved knits and knee-high boots.
But transitional fashion isn’t a one-size-fits-all sort of proposition, as there are different ways of dealing with the variability in temperatures. If you’re not quite ready to pack away your jean shorts in favor of long denim, perhaps you could pair them with a short-sleeved shirt (for those warm afternoons) and sling a sweater over your shoulders (on those cool nights). Or perhaps there’s a mini dress that you’re just not quite ready to part with until next year. And, if you pair it with knee-high boots and a light jacket, you won’t have to quite yet.
In any case, fall fashion is certainly seeping into our day-to-day style, whether we’ve fully embraced it or not. If you, like us, are on the lookout for this year’s trends and ways to up your seasonal wardrobe, we’ve got the perfect place to start. For one, Thumann’s fashion is sure to inspire. But if you want a little more inspo, be sure to check out this fall fashion guide from SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet.