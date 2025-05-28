This Gorgeous Gold Chain Zebra Print Bikini Ellie Thumann Wore in Bermuda Is on Sale Now
Ellie Thumann put a major stamp of approval on animal print swimwear this year, as she starred in her third consecutive SI Swimsuit magazine. The content creator, who posed for Ben Watts in Bermuda for the 2025 issue, dazzled in multiple stringy looks, flaunting her slim, sculpted figure, impeccable posing skills and sun-kissed glow on the beautiful beaches of the island territory.
One standout look, a trendy black and white zebra print set featuring gold chain details, from SAME Los Angeles is on sale now, as part of the swimwear brand’s Memorial Day Weekend sales.
Top, $70 and Bottom, $60
The triangle top is a versatile classic silhouette, elevated with oversized gold chain straps that are not only eye-catching but adjustable for comfort. The coordinating bottoms offer a flattering V-cut front and matching chain side straps that can be worn high on the hips to elongate the legs.
Though the chain accents add a glamorous metallic touch, they’re actually lightweight, non-metal, and electroplated, so they won’t overheat in the sun and are safe to wear in water. Shop more at samelosangeles.com, and check out their sale selection here.
The 23-year-old made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2023, posing for Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico, and returned in 2024 for the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue in Mexico. This year, the Alo Yoga and Tommy Hilfiger ambassador cemented her status as a brand stalwart, arriving more confident and radiant than ever.
“Everything is hard before it’s easy, and I’m entering a stage in my life where I’m finally witnessing the results of this and embracing my most confident self,” she said while on set in Bermuda.
Best-known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle vlogs on YouTube, Thumann has amassed more than 4.4 million followers across platforms by keeping it real with fans and letting them in on all the behind-the-scenes moments—whether she’s prepping for a big shoot or sharing her skincare routine at home.
The Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina, has also always made it a priority to candidly speak about her experiences with anxiety, PCOS and mental health, often opening up about the challenges of navigating early adulthood in the public eye. Her vulnerability has fostered a strong sense of trust and relatability with her audience, making her not just a style muse but a comfort creator for many.