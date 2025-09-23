Ellie Thumann Channels New York City It Girl Vibes in Most Daring Mini
Ellie Thumann may be a certified beach babe, but she’s just as effortlessly chic in the big city. The three-time SI Swimsuit model wrapped up an eventful New York Fashion Week in head-turning fashion, serving sultry It girl energy in one of her boldest looks yet.
Styling
Attending a show hosted by luxury fashion curator Janet Mandell, the 23-year-old wore a daring little black dress that oozed confidence. The micro mini featured a sleek body-hugging silhouette with long sleeves that ended in subtle bell cuffs, adding movement and drama.
But the true statement came from the cut-outs—strategically placed along the chest and across her torso to reveal a full ab-baring midriff and lower back. Thumann layered a delicate black lace bra underneath the structured bust panels, introducing an unexpected touch of texture and a flash of lingerie-core flair.
Glam
The Arizona native and South Carolina resident paired the Cavalli piece with strappy black stilettos featuring gold accents, a luxe black purse and dangly gold earrings that caught the light just right. Her blonde hair was styled into soft, retro bombshell waves, with one side tucked behind her ear to perfectly frame her face.
Her makeup brought a dreamy glow: a luminous base, rosy cheeks, wispy lashes and a glossy peachy-mauve lip. As always, Thumann’s flawless bone structure did most of the work.
The professional photos, captured by frequent collaborator Tatiana Katkova, showcased Thumann’s signature mix of runway-ready polish and relatable charm. She strutted confidently through the cobblestone streets of Manhattan, her long, lean legs on full display.
SI Swim community reacts
“a mini dress is gonna do it for me everytime,” she captioned her Instagram post, tagging the Italian fashion house.
“WOW 😍😍,” Nicole Williams English commented.
“ELLIE. Are you fkn kidding me,” Katie Austin gushed. “Hottest ever.”
“NY looks good on you!” Jena Sims exclaimed.
“Oh my goodness 😍,” Ilona Maher chimed.
About Thumann
Thumann’s rise in fashion has been one to watch. With over 4.4 million followers across platforms, the digital creator has built a loyal fanbase by balancing aspirational style with transparency about mental health, confidence and life behind the scenes.
After appearing in three consecutive SI Swimsuit magazines and Swim Week runway shows, starring in campaigns with Alo Yoga, Max Mara, Tommy Hilfiger and more, and sitting front row at major fashion week shows, she’s solidified her spot among the next-gen style stars.