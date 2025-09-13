Ellie Thumann’s Latest Red Carpet Ensemble May Be Her Most Daring of This Year
Ellie Thumann has had one seriously stylish week, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down!
Between the hustle and bustle of New York Fashion Week and a multitude of red carpet walks, the content creator and three-time SI Swimsuit model has been keeping busy—and looking incredible while doing so. For example, earlier this week, Thumann gave fans her take on the popular corpcore, “Office Siren” trend, wearing a chic blazer mini dress to attend Raising Cane’s runway takeover.
Still, while she’s treated fashion fans to a bevy of beautiful looks over the last couple of days, the ensemble she wore for Friday night’s House of Champion Powered By Sports Illustrated event might be her most daring outfit yet—and not just of this week, but of the entire year. Don’t believe us? Take a look for yourself!
Get a closer look on Thumann’s Instagram here.
Styling
See? We told you so!
Thumann walked the red carpet on Friday in a three-piece look that took “micro” fashion to a whole new level. For the base of the outfit, the model wore a black bra-style top and a matching low-rise micro mini skirt. The pieces were the definition of ab-flaunting, and the coordinating pair of strappy heeled sandals only further served to show off her toned legs.
On top, she donned a cocoa-colored oversized button-up. Interestingly enough, this deep brown shade is quickly becoming a go-to for celebs this autumn, with Thumann’s entire look sitting right at the crux of summertime ending and fall beginning. The mix of trends worked marvelously for the model, combining for a casual, cohesive final fashion moment.
With the striking look taking center stage, Thumann kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for a pair of geometric statement earrings and a structured black handbag. She slicked her long, blonde hair back into a tight high ponytail, and her glam for the evening was decidedly subdued, with dewy skin, glossy lips and sultry eyes the name of the game.
Fan (and friend) reactions
And with an ensemble this daring, you already know plenty of the model’s famous friends and loyal social media followers were quick to applaud her sense of style in the comment section, proclaiming their love for her latest luxe looks:
“That girlllllll,” Lexi Wood applauded.
“Killed the looks this week,” SI Swimsuit brand director Lynn Calomeni exclaimed.
“So freakin stunning,” another commenter added.
It’s safe to say we couldn’t agree more with the above sentiments, and we’re looking forward to seeing Thumann’s NYFW style moments continue as the event runs from Sept. 11-16!