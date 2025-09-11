Ellie Thumann Pairs Sleek Blazer Mini Dress With Fabulous Pamela Anderson Bun
Ellie Thumann kicked off New York Fashion Week with true office siren energy. The 23-year-old arrived at Raising Cane’s runway takeover at The Standard High Line in a sharp blazer mini dress, turning the food-meets-fashion event into her own moment of boardroom-meets-runway chic.
And the morning show doubled as a full SI Swimsuit reunion. Brooks Nader, Olivia Dunne and Camille Kostek took the runway in Cane’s-inspired couture. Meanwhile, Olivia Ponton, Suni Lee and XANDRA joined Thumann in the audience—with some also styling their own takes on the corpcore trend.
Ellie Thumann
The content creator—best known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle vlogs on YouTube—opted for a sharp black single-breasted blazer worn as a micro dress.
With a plunging neckline and straight silhouette, it was the ultimate office siren statement. Black thick-strap stilettos and a black purse kept the styling minimal, as the Arizona native and South Carolina resident posed on the red carpet.
Her hair stole the show: a floppy Pamela Anderson-esque bun with soft face-framing pieces, courtesy of Hayley Logan. Makeup artist Claire Malley opted for a luminous base, winged liner, rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip to add just the right amount of sultriness to the three-time brand star‘s flawless face card.
Olivia Ponton
The 23-year-old SI Swimsuit alum took a softer route on businesswear with a quiet luxury twist.
The Florida native, who now lives in NYC, chose an ivory halter-neck, backless dress with buttons down the front. The slim shift silhouette highlighted her sculpted figure, while a diamond pendant necklace, a black purse and a sleek wristwatch elevated the look.
A smooth blowout with voluminous curls sealed Ponton’s feminine finish.
Kelsey Anderson
Though she’s not an SI Swimsuit alum, she’s certainly got supermodel good looks, and we would be remiss if we didn’t discuss Anderson’s impeccable outfit yesterday.
The Bachelor alum, who was born and raised in Louisiana, leaned avant-garde. She styled a long menswear-inspired white button-down, unbuttoned at the top for a flash of skin, under an apron-style gray pleated skirt with a micro plaid print.
A dangling chain with a key detail, diamond rings, a wristwatch and a chunky link choker necklace added edge to the 27-year-old’s already super cool ensemble.
Raising Cane’s runway magic
Guests enjoyed cocktails, Cane’s chicken fingers and glam-filled gift bags from IPSY, the event’s official beauty partner. Couture gowns designed by Joe Ando-Hirsh will also live beyond the runway, taking over Raising Cane’s Times Square flagship windows for the remainder of Fashion Week.
From sharp blazers to ethereal halters to experimental suiting, the night proved one thing: when SI Swimsuit models gather, even chicken fingers can be fashion week chic.