Ellie Thumann Paints Paris Red in Daring Cherry Two-Piece Set

The SI Swimsuit model attended ETAM’s runway show during Fashion Week on Sept. 30.

Ananya Panchal

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / John Nacion/Getty Images

Ellie Thumann is turning up the heat at Paris Fashion Week.

The three-time SI Swimsuit model brought serious supermodel energy to the ETAM show on Sept. 30, rocking a vibrant cherry-red lingerie set that oozed confidence, glamour and a healthy dose of boss energy.

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

A red-hot moment in the city of love

The look was centered around a plunging balconette-style bra with delicate picot trim and a dainty ribbon bow at the center, styled beneath an open black blazer for that ultimate extra daring office siren aesthetic.

Thumann let the matching mesh panties peek out just above the waistband of her low-rise black satin trousers—serving just the right amount of cheeky, edgy detail to complete the look. She flaunted her sculpted abs, tiny waist and mile-long legs with ease, reminding us all that she knows exactly how to dress for a moment.

ETAM Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais Brogniart on September 30, 2025
ETAM Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais Brogniart on September 30, 2025 / Olga Gasnier/Getty Images

Backstage bombshell vibes

And, in true content creator fashion, she didn’t just deliver on the arrivals carpet—she let fans in on the prep, too. Her Instagram reel documented the night, opening with a hair and makeup chair clip: rollers on her head, smudged eyeliner mid-application, glossy lips nearly finished. The vibes were total ’90s pinup with a Victoria’s Secret Angel-inspired twist.

And once the rollers came out, the final blowout was everything. Voluminous, bouncy and perfectly tousled, her golden locks framed her chiseled cheekbones and radiant skin as she headed out the door, ready to sit front row. She accessorized with black sunglasses and strutted confidently into the venue at Palais Brongniart—lit up in red to match the brand’s sultry tone.

The Alo Yoga and Roberto Cavalli ambassador opted for her signature glow from within glam, featuring a flawless, luminous base, wispy lashes, rosy cheeks, feathered brows and glossy, plump pink lips.

Sister date and fans react

The 23-year-old was joined at the show by her older sister, Erin Thumann. The two, originally from Arizona, now live together in South Carolina and frequently appear in each other’s content. Fellow SI Swimsuit models Cindy Kimberly and Rose Bertram also walked the runway that night, making the experience all the more special for the model.

“72 hours in Paris @etam 💋,” Thumann captioned the carousel.

“Photographers COOKED with these🔥,” a fan gushed.

“okay eat down!!” One user exclaimed.

“This fit is perfect on u,” another added.

“Stunning girl!!” A fan else chimed in.

Another Fashion Week slay

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Thumann’s cherry set is just the latest in a string of standout ensembles from her global Fashion Month tour. From New York to Milan to Paris, she’s worn daring micro minis, corpocore co-ords and sleek funnel-neck jackets—all with her signature effortless touch.

Needless to say, we’ll be thinking about this red-hot look for seasons to come.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

