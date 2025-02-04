Ellie Thumann Pairs Dramatic Fur Coat With Short Shorts, Tights in Aspen
Ellie Thumann is making everyone jealous with her recent trip to Aspen, not only because a vacation around this time of year sounds super nice right about now but also because her outfits are simply perfect for the winter months.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram to share a series of photos featuring her living her best life in Aspen, Colo. in the most amazing mauve fur coat we’ve seen in a bit. Complementing the outerwear was a tight black long-sleeve shirt and tight black short shorts, a combo we have come to love. After putting together the main aspects of the outfit, Thumann then added sheer black tights as well as a black and gold belt. She also wore brown oval-shaped sunglasses to top it all off, cementing to everyone that there’s no such thing as over-accessorizing.
See Thumann’s post here.
“I call this my fun coat,” she captioned the IG carousel shared with her 1.4 million followers. If no one told Thumann that she was the best dressed in Aspen during her trip, hopefully she knows it by now.
Thumann dressed from head-to-toe in very cozy, winter-wear clothing is a complete 180 from what she rocked during her time with the SI Swimsuit team in 2023 and 2024, bathing in the heat of Puerto Rico and Mexico, respectively.
For her debut in Puerto Rico with photographer Derek Kettela, the model stunned in a dark denim bikini and chaps look that truly was a testament to her fun sense of style. The chaps certainly aren’t something one sees every day, but Thumann pulled it off effortlessly. And if that item wasn’t great enough, she also pulled out a navy blue pinstriped corset with navy blue bikini bottoms to continue to wow readers. With this photo shoot, it was truly cemented that there isn’t a single look she can’t pull off.
Thumann returned the next year in Mexico with Yu Tsai, hungry to serve up even more extraordinary looks with unique accessories worthy of praise. For this 2024 photo shoot, she donned shield sunglasses with a black zip-up swimsuit one-piece and a hay hat with a multicolored traditional bikini. Both looks are jaw-dropping in their own right and serve as serious fashion inspo for those looking to venture out of their comfort zones.
Whether it’s a fur coat or cheeky chaps, Thumann remains a queen of stylish accessories.