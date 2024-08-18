Ellie Thumann Wore an Itty-Bitty Denim Bikini in Puerto Rico: Get the Look
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann’s rookie feature took place in Puerto Rico last year, and it’s one we won’t soon forget. The denim-inspired styling on set meant that the 22-year-old model donned a number of blue jean bikinis, making for a unique and stunning spread of photos captured by visual artist Derek Kettela.
And though the content creator’s feature in Mexico for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue was just as gorgeous, there’s always something about her rookie feature that brings us back—particularly when it comes to finding inspiration for new swimwear purchases! All of the denim bikinis and one-pieces Thumann rocked on set were incredible, and one pick in particular is a must “add to cart.”
Voven Bikini, $119 (andi-bagus.com)
This cheeky micro bikini features woven pieces of fabric that create the ultimate denim-inspired aesthetic on both the top and bottom. In addition to the mixed denim version Thumann sported on set last year, the bikini is also available in mixed metallic and nautical colorways. Whether you’re hitting the beach or pool for your end of summer plans, this suit is a must.
At the magazine’s 60th anniversary red carpet event in New York City in May, Thumann was outspoken about feeling more confident during launch week events the second time around.
“Being younger [than some other models] and feeling so overwhelmed on this exact carpet last year, it’s crazy to now have so much confidence that SI Swim has given me throughout the last year and through the experiences with them,” she stated.