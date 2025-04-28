Ellie Thumann’s Brown Bikini Look Is Giving Total Beach Goddess Energy
Ellie Thumann is living her best sun-drenched life—and we’re here for it. The model and content creator recently shared a series of stunning photos from a tropical getaway, where she’s currently celebrating a close friend’s wedding. And if her latest post is any indication, the 23-year-old has fully embraced her beach goddess era.
“📍literally no clue,” the Arizona native captioned the carousel shared with her 1.4 million followers on April 27, perfectly capturing the laid-back, unplugged vibe of her coastal escape.
In the first photo, she sat on a sandy shore, showing off her long, lean legs and sculpted abs in a burnt brown bikini featuring an underwire top and hipster bottoms. Her tousled, textured waves and a straw cowboy hat completed the beachy look, striking an ideal balance between playful and effortlessly chic.
In the second slide, Thumann waded knee-deep into the crystal-clear water, slipping on a pair of sleek black sunglasses for a little extra sun protection. With clear blue skies, towering palm trees and golden sand surrounding her, the scene was pure tropical bliss. She also tossed a mesmerizing selfie into the photo dump, showing off her glowing skin and minimal glam moment including feathered brows, rosy blush, natural glossy lips and an all-over summery glow.
Known for her down-to-earth charm and enviable sense of style, Thumann has built a loyal community of more than 4.4 million followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Whether she’s modeling for major brands, sharing beauty tutorials or offering glimpses into her jet-setting adventures, she continues to strike that signature blend of aspirational and relatable that fans can’t get enough of.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model credits her success to always remaining candid and authentic online, making it a priority to share every side of her journey—from the highs to the messy, real moments of navigating her teenage years and early twenties. After launching her YouTube channel a decade ago, she’s built a platform where followers have truly grown up alongside her, celebrating milestones both personal and professional.
She made her debut with the franchise in 2023, traveling to Puerto Rico with photographer Derek Kettela and returned the following year to pose for Yu Tsai in Mexico. This spring, Thumann will return to the fold once again, with her latest stunning images, shot by Ben Watts in Bermuda, set to appear in the annual SI Swimsuit issue, releasing in mid-May.
Above all, Thumann says staying grounded is essential. As she shared with the franchise, “Staying true to myself and how my family raised me, always being kind, staying authentic to how I have always been, even in the midst of glamor, travel and incredible opportunities,” is what keeps her centered no matter where life takes her.