Emily Ratajkowski Puts Her Sultry Spin on a Classic Black One-Piece Swimsuit
Emily Ratajkowski is a queen of bikinis, launching her brand Inamorata in 2017 and constantly serving up fashion inspo in her two-pieces on Instagram. But this past weekend, she proved she can make a one-piece suit just as stylish, taking to social media to share photos of a particularly sexy item.
The Too Much actress, 34, who made her debut in SI Swimsuit in 2014 with a stunning body paint feature from St. Lucia, enjoyed some poolside fun wearing a suit from her brand. With a plunging neckline nearly to her belly button, Ratajkowski flaunted her enviable figure in this black high-cut one-piece, which also featured a string tie in the middle and thong bottoms.
Shop the Encinitas black one-piece ($160) from Inamorata.
“adriaticcc,” she captioned the series of six photos shared with her 29 million followers, likely referring to a trip to the Adriatic Sea in the Mediterranean. As expected, fans, friends and even fellow SI Swimsuit models flocked to her comments section to react to the jaw-dropping look.
See Ratajkowski’s Instagram post here.
“invented being hot on instagram,” SI Swimsuit model and fellow designer Cindy Kimberly commented.
“😍,” Addison Rae dropped.
“You always will be my CRUSH! 😍,” added a fan.
Ratajkowski appears to be enjoying a luxurious getaway after wrapping up her press tour for Netflix’s romantic dramedy Too Much. The 10-episode series, co-created by Lena Dunham, follows a woman who relocates from New York to London after a difficult breakup. Ratajkowski plays Wendy, the new girlfriend of protagonist Jessica’s (Megan Stalter) ex.
Last week, the mom of one, who shares her son Sylvester with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, stepped out in New York City for various appearances, including a spot on Late Night with Seth Meyers. For our favorite look in particular, Ratajkowski rocked a feminine, trendy teal snakeskin mini dress featuring a plunging keyhole neckline.
Channeling major Y2k vibes, the author shared on Instagram that the dress came from the Tom Ford for Gucci collection of the year 2000.
While chatting with Variety, Ratajkowski confirmed she’d like to return to the role of Wendy if Too Much ends up being renewed for another season by Netflix, revealing she and Dunham have discussed what that might look like.
“The world felt so clear to me. I know [Wendy] well — I feel like I could run into her on the street in Brooklyn. So it’d be very fun to return to her,” she stated.