Emily Ratajkowski Power Poses in Modern Corpcore Looks for ‘Vogue Turkey’
Emily Ratajkowski swapped her sheer gowns and steamy string bikinis for sharp silhouettes and unapologetically fierce poses. The supermodel, activist and author takes a bold turn in the fashion spotlight this month, starring in a commanding Vogue Turkey cover shoot styled entirely in modern corpcore. Known for her advocacy for women and her versatile modeling portfolio, which includes campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Viktor & Rolf and more, the 33-year-old stunned in a series of menswear-inspired looks that redefine contemporary power dressing.
The editorial is a striking departure from her usual sultry style, but it’s one that aligns seamlessly with her no-nonsense approach to career and commentary. Ratajkowski has built her brand on challenging expectations—whether calling out social injustices or fostering candid, unfiltered conversations about the world on her High Low With EmRata podcast—and this shoot underscores that edge.
In the April 2025 issue cover image, the mom of one donned an oversized beige blazer from Saint Laurent paired with a white and cream striped collared shirt and a striking green-and-blue necktie. Her dark brown locks, recently making headlines and taking over TikTok for a viral haircut mishap, were pulled back into a sleek low ponytail, with her signature bangs smoothed and swept to the side for a polished finish.
The Inamorata Woman founder’s Instagram carousel, which gives fans a deeper, more behind-the-scenes look at the shoot, opens with a powerful image of Ratajkowski perched atop a couch, legs wide and commanding. The two-time SI Swimsuit star dons a light gray pinstriped button-up, brown checkered tie, dark gray slouchy tailored trousers and pointed-toe heels. In a later snap, she personalizes the same ensemble by unbuttoning the shirt completely to reveal her chest, tossing on a navy New York Yankees cap—melding high fashion with downtown edge in true EmRata style.
“@vogueturkiye cover + story by the best @cassblackbird @sandyarmeni,” Ratajkowski wrote under the post shared with her 29.3 million followers.
The entire shoot was styled by Sandy Armeni, with makeup by Romy Soleimani and hair by Esther Langham. Shot as part of a special “AI-generated fashion shoot” under the creative direction of Sybille de Saint Louvent, the editorial explores themes such as Gen Z’s romantic sensibilities, the social media-driven evolution of trends, and what Vogue Turkey calls “future classics” and “Silhouettes shaped by postmodernism.”