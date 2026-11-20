Whenever we need a little seaside style inspiration, we find ourselves back on Erin Marley Klay’s social media accounts.

A model and content creator with over one million followers across platforms known for her fashion-forward photos and body-positive messaging, the rookie made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2026 when she posed for photographer Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., alongside a dynamic array of SI Swimsuit stars, including returning models Nina Agdal, Nicole Williams English, Ali Truwit and XANDRA, as well as fellow newcomers Remi Bader, Hannah Berner and Tunde Oyeneyin. Still, her appearance in SI Swimsuit was just the latest of her many impressive modeling accomplishments.

Erin Marley Klay | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

After being scouted by agencies in 2022, Klay found representation with Zion Models, Ford Model Management and One Management Chicago. Over the past few years, she’s landed multiple major campaigns, posing for beloved brands like SKIMS, Selkie, House of CB and more. Plus, her stylish social media accounts double as fashion-forward, vacation-ready lookbooks for her followers, as she regularly shares trendy outfits on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Of course, this also includes sneak peeks at her signature seaside style!

From colorful bikinis to playful one-pieces and beyond, Klay has plenty of swimwear looks to take inspiration from. So, we’re highlighting just a handful of her best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments in recent years—both from her personal wardrobe and the SI Swimsuit style team’s picks on the set of her debut shoot.

Signature seaside style

If social media is any metric, two-piece sets are the model’s top choice for lounging at the beach or by the pool. As noted above, those seeking inspiration for a flirty new seaside outfit needn’t look further than her Instagram and X accounts, where they’ll quickly find an eye-popping array of beautiful bikinis and one-pieces. Scroll on to see a few of our favorites!

Smiling on the shore in a fun floral set

these better be my “this is her” pics pic.twitter.com/6wUqoa56QG — erin marley klay ♡ (@erinmhk) July 4, 2025

Basking by a brook in a beautiful blue two-piece

no one wants to go to the babbling brook anymore pic.twitter.com/gDyzveycFQ — erin marley klay ♡ (@erinmhk) July 26, 2026

Showing why stripes will always be in style

my updated “this is her” pics pic.twitter.com/eFCVbbWu3q — erin marley klay ♡ (@erinmhk) March 30, 2026

Styling an embroidered ensemble for her “BOTD”

botd (bikini of the day) pic.twitter.com/djZNBEBQli — erin marley klay ♡ (@erinmhk) July 5, 2026

Channeling mermaid energy in a cool crochet look

might as well live at the beach pic.twitter.com/qdEF38gjy5 — erin marley klay ♡ (@erinmhk) April 21, 2026

Embracing her inner Barbie in a nautical two-piece

Feeling like Barbie today pic.twitter.com/TKsSy0LqMW — erin marley klay ♡ (@erinmhk) July 3, 2026

Serving up Baywatch vibes in a vibrant red one-piece

I will keep the beach photos coming specifically for the beautiful women that follow me 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/CjzZsdqWPJ — erin marley klay ♡ (@erinmhk) March 11, 2026

Celebrating her SI Swimsuit debut with the 2026 issue in hand

SI Swimsuit style

Speaking of the 2026 issue! As noted above, Klay made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2026 with a stunning photo feature. According to the SI Swimsuit style team, the wardrobe was intentional, nostalgic and not so different from Klay’s signature seaside style!

Striking a pose in pretty pastels

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Strutting on the shore in stripes

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. Hat by Air & Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Reaching new heights in a red-and-black two-piece

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Nautica. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Layering colorful swimsuits for a unique look

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Bikini by Hunza G. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

And finally, enjoying the ocean breeze in a patterned neon number

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit is vintage. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

For more seaside style inspiration, check out Klay’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery here!

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