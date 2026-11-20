Erin Marley Klay’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
Whenever we need a little seaside style inspiration, we find ourselves back on Erin Marley Klay’s social media accounts.
A model and content creator with over one million followers across platforms known for her fashion-forward photos and body-positive messaging, the rookie made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2026 when she posed for photographer Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., alongside a dynamic array of SI Swimsuit stars, including returning models Nina Agdal, Nicole Williams English, Ali Truwit and XANDRA, as well as fellow newcomers Remi Bader, Hannah Berner and Tunde Oyeneyin. Still, her appearance in SI Swimsuit was just the latest of her many impressive modeling accomplishments.
After being scouted by agencies in 2022, Klay found representation with Zion Models, Ford Model Management and One Management Chicago. Over the past few years, she’s landed multiple major campaigns, posing for beloved brands like SKIMS, Selkie, House of CB and more. Plus, her stylish social media accounts double as fashion-forward, vacation-ready lookbooks for her followers, as she regularly shares trendy outfits on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Of course, this also includes sneak peeks at her signature seaside style!
From colorful bikinis to playful one-pieces and beyond, Klay has plenty of swimwear looks to take inspiration from. So, we’re highlighting just a handful of her best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments in recent years—both from her personal wardrobe and the SI Swimsuit style team’s picks on the set of her debut shoot.
Signature seaside style
If social media is any metric, two-piece sets are the model’s top choice for lounging at the beach or by the pool. As noted above, those seeking inspiration for a flirty new seaside outfit needn’t look further than her Instagram and X accounts, where they’ll quickly find an eye-popping array of beautiful bikinis and one-pieces. Scroll on to see a few of our favorites!
Smiling on the shore in a fun floral set
Basking by a brook in a beautiful blue two-piece
Showing why stripes will always be in style
Styling an embroidered ensemble for her “BOTD”
Channeling mermaid energy in a cool crochet look
Embracing her inner Barbie in a nautical two-piece
Serving up Baywatch vibes in a vibrant red one-piece
Celebrating her SI Swimsuit debut with the 2026 issue in hand
SI Swimsuit style
Speaking of the 2026 issue! As noted above, Klay made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2026 with a stunning photo feature. According to the SI Swimsuit style team, the wardrobe was intentional, nostalgic and not so different from Klay’s signature seaside style!
Striking a pose in pretty pastels
Strutting on the shore in stripes
Reaching new heights in a red-and-black two-piece
Layering colorful swimsuits for a unique look
And finally, enjoying the ocean breeze in a patterned neon number
For more seaside style inspiration, check out Klay’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery here!
More SI Swimsuit
Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.