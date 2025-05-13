Hunter McGrady: 2025 Switzerland

McGrady is certainly no stranger to gracing the pages of SI Swimsuit, having appeared in eight shoots between 2017 and 2025, including the 60th anniversary issue for which she appeared on the cover. This model, podcast host and proud mom of two uses her ever-growing social media platform to shine a light on body positivity, while also taking part in authentic discussions about motherhood as a working model. Beyond her work in front of the camera, McGrady is the founder of All Worthy, an inclusive fashion brand for QVC.
Often referred to as the “Pearl of the Alps,” Saas-Fee is a glorious car-free village in Switzerland worth checking out for any lover of everything winter has to offer. Whether you’re skiing down the scenic slopes or cuddled up with a hot chocolate, there’s endless comfort to be found in this unique vacation spot.
To learn more about Switzerland, including where to stay, what to eat, all the must-see sights and more, click here.
When it came to deciding on a vibe for this snowy shoot, the stylists joked they sought to channel a little Game of Thrones energy—just, you know, without all the dragons. Donning a mix of beautiful bikinis and flawless furs, the Swiss Alps acted as the perfect backdrop for these stunning 2025 models. To paraphrase the inspiration, winter isn’t merely coming: It’s already here, and it’s fabulous.
Hair: Adam Maclay using Bumble and Bumble Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using True Botanicals and Koh Gen Do Photographer: Derek Kettela
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. Boots by Bogner. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Top by AIBRYD. Swimsuit bottom by Monday Swimwear. Sunglasses by Bottega Veneta. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Raquelle Pedraza. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
