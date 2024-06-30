Fans Are Calling Olivia Dunne a ‘Goddess’ in Blue Mini Dress and Stilettos on TikTok
One of Olivia Dunne’s most recent TikTok videos is (no surprise!) going viral.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Puerto Rico for the 2023 issue and posed in Portugal for this year’s 60th anniversary magazine, has racked up a following of 8 million on the video-based platform. In a new post, the 21-year-old danced around in a fancy hotel room and showed off her toned legs, sculpted figure and beauty.
The New Jersey native, who is featured in The Kid LAROI’s new music video, donned a navy blue bodycon mini dress featuring thick straps and a scoop neckline. Her long blonde locks were voluminous and curled to perfection, and she opted for a glowy glam moment, including rosy blush, wispy dark lashes, feathered brows, taupe eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip.
The Livvy Fund creator attached trending audio, “you look like you love me,” by country singers Ella Langley and Riley Green to the clip. She mouthed along to the catchy lyrics, and captioned her post in similar fashion.
“u look like u luvvv me #nyc,” the gymnast, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in NIL history, captioned the video.
“go off Livvy 👏,” the Accelerator Active Energy drink brand, for which she is an ambassador and campaign star, commented.
“Paul skenes is a lucky man😂,” one fan chimed, in reference to Dunne’s boyfriend, a pitcher for the MLB’s Pittsburgh Pirates.
“Livvy is a literal goddess,” another gushed. “Perfect inside and out.”