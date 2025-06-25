Cindy Kimberly’s Breezy Bloomers Are the Heatwave Style Hack You Didn’t Know You Needed
When it comes to making summer style feel effortlessly elevated, no one does it quite like Cindy Kimberly. The content creator and designer stepped out in a look that’s equal parts flirty, functional and feminine, just in time for NYC’s latest heatwave. In her latest Instagram post, the model rocked a cottagecore-inspired set from her brand LOBA, proving once again that style and comfort can coexist—even when temperatures soar.
She posed on a sun-soaked balcony in front of an arched brown door, with lush green trees peeking just beyond. The Netherlands native donned a dreamy ivory duo composed of the Greta Top ($90) and now sold-out Martina Bloomers ($72). The micro bandeau-style bra top featured a ruched crepe finish, dainty self-tie shoulder straps and a romantic front-tie detail. The matching cotton bloomers, trimmed with delicate ruffles, featured a high-rise elastic waistband and comfy fit that’s equal parts playful and practical.
The 26-year-old flaunted her sculpted abs and toned arms and legs as she smoldered for the camera with her signature sun-kissed glow. Her glam was luminous and bronzed, including a flawless base, rosy blush, feathered brows and her go-to glossy berry lip. She styled her long brunette locks into a floppy, undone bun with face-framing strands left loose—a carefree touch that mirrored the laid-back energy of the set.
Founded in May 2023, LOBA has quickly become a go-to for fashion lovers who crave elevated staples with a twist. Kimberly designs each collection with creative control and global influence in mind, drawing inspiration from runway moments, nostalgic aesthetics and her own jet-setting lifestyle. From Morocco to Milan, her capsule-style drops speak to girls who want to feel confident and cool, without compromising comfort.
The bloomers themselves are a nod to fashion history. Once a modest undergarment in the 19th century, they’ve resurfaced in recent years as a cheeky yet charming warm-weather staple. Paired with a modern micro top, the look felt like a heatwave-ready evolution of vintage lingerie dressing.
Of course, the SI Swimsuit model isn’t just the designer behind LOBA’s feminine, flirty, trendy pieces; she’s also the face of the brand and the best model for the job. Known for self-shooting her campaigns and creative directing her own content, she brings a level of intimacy and polish to everything she touches.
“I think the pieces from the collection are all kind of different,” Kimberly told Teen Vogue upon launching the label. “There’s a theme throughout, but I also think there’s space for different types of girls with different personalities. I like exploring myself through fashion and trying different styles out. It's such an important way to express yourself. I feel like in your early 20s you’re trying to find yourself and fashion is a fun way to do so.”