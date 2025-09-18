SI Swimsuit Models ‘Sink’ or ‘Swim’ Fashion Trends, From Footwear to Jewelry
Ellie Thumann, XANDRA, Olivia Dunne and more SI Swimsuit models share their take on polarizing shoe trends, whether or not they opt to mix metals with jewelry and more in this fashion-forward “Sink or Swim” segment captured during Swim Week.
Boot stompin’ everywhere.
Cowboy boots, everywhere?
Swim. So cute. Love. Everywhere, everywhere, everywhere. Swim, 100%. That is my favorite and most comfortable shoe. And they’re durable.
Swimwear as daywear?
Yes. Always. Well, I wore swimwear as nightwear last night, so I even took it to the next level. So immediately, yes. As a five-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, yes. Love casual, comfy, cute. No clothes is day wear. Nude. No clothes.
Amazon dupes?
Swim for sure, I love Amazon. Yes. I’m wearing Amazon earrings, I’m wearing Amazon shoes, I’m wearing Amazon bangles. Yes. I wear red carpet outfits and you would never know that it’s Amazon. Amazon dupes? I mean. It depends like what dupe. Swim. No one has to know. Girl. If you know me, you know me. And I will tag.
Mixing metals?
Yes, 100%. Look, clearly I’m not opposed. I want to, but I haven’t gotten there yet. Swim. I also do that often. Yes. I’m gonna go middle on that one.
Crocs?
I love Crocs. I have these juicy, fake platform Crocs that I literally live in. I’ve never done it, but they’re cute on other people. Swim. I love Crocs. Crocs? I wanna say no, but my daughter lives in Crocs. SZA. Absolutely. I have a funny relationship with Crocs. You know, I love Crocs because Ellie Thumann wears them. If you Google it, I’m a Crocs girl. I’m being so serious.
Vintage tees from concerts you didn’t go to?
Whenever I play music festival, I get an extra large T-shirt with my name on the back ‘cause I’m part of the lineup and then I cut it and it’s my bedtime tee. Immediately, yes. I literally live for that. Live. Please, I’m a merch girly. Absolutely. I don’t know half the people inside of my closet. Swim. You can’t make it to every concert, might as well still rep it.