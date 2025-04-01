This Flattering White Triangle Bikini Nina Agdal Wore in Belize Is a Must-Have for Summer 2025
Ready for summer but don’t exactly know what style to bring to the beach? Look no further than Nina Adgal’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature from Belize in 2024 as this incomparable beauty stunned in a handful of bright and white swimsuits. However, none of these garments can match the beauty of her white two-piece bikini that still has fans obsessed with every detail.
From the minds of MEDINA Swimwear, this bikini consists of a low-plunge triangle bikini top that allows for an alluring amount of skin to show. The bikini top has traditional straps on both sides, making it a piece that one can wear on and off the beach. The best piece to pair with it is, of course, the matching white bikini bottom.
If a pop of color is needed for this summer, there’s no need to worry because this piece also includes subtle yet bold tri-color stripes stitched in the lining of both of the items.
Whether this look is perfect for those who want to flaunt themselves on sun-kissed sand or for those who just want to add another white bikini to their collection, this MEDINA ensemble needs to be in closets all around the world as soon as possible. Not convinced just yet? Allow Agdal’s stunning photo shoot flicks to do all the talking!
Sunkiss Top, $200, Sunkiss Bottom, $167
In a behind the scenes video from set last year, Agdal walked SI Swimsuit fans through the things she loved most about the Belize shoot. “Second half of the day was amazing,” she shared. “We got to this beautiful island. The sun showed up for me, which I’m really thankful for. I’m very, very happy with today. Obviously, it’s been amazing.”
Agdal also revealed one of her favorite swimsuits from the shoot, stating that she was head-over-heels in love with her white one-piece and statement jeweled belt look as it made her feel incredibly “sexy” and “confident.”
“I feel like it was an iconic look and it felt so good on. I felt super sexy and confident, so that’s probably my favorite,” the Danish model added.
Whether it’s the one-piece that stands out or the classic yet chic two-piece set, these swimsuits from Agdal’s Belize shoot are worth all the praise. Be sure to nab a couple of pieces before they’re all gone.
The mom of one made her debut in the magazine back in 2012 when posing for James Macari in Desroches Island, Seychelles. She returned to the fold five consecutive years after that and made her grand comeback in 2024 for not just one but two features. In addition to Belize, the 33-year-old posed for the 60th anniversary “Legends” shoot alongside 26 other models who have helped shape the brand into what it is today.