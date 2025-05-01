Florence Pugh’s Black Leather Gown with Thigh High-Slit May Be Her Most Daring ‘Thunderbolts*’ Look Yet
Jaws were on the floor as Florence Pugh delivered a stunning look for a recent special screening of Thunderbolts*. The outfit was so stylish, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if her fans recreated the daring look sometime in the future!
Pugh’s attire consisted of a form-fitting black leather dress that started with a loose halter-neckline before going into the rest of the fabric. For the bottom of the dress, a high slit could be found extending to her upper thigh. This slit gave the piece an added edge, turning it into a garment that was as alluring as they come.
She wore a pair of pointy-toed black heels for this look to not only match the hue of the dress but also to provide some diversity in her silhouette. This choice could also be seen in her hairstyle, as the side swoop bang going into gently slicked back curls certainly helped to elevate the look further.
Everyone who is anyone is talking about Thunderbolts*, the upcoming star-studded Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The title is currently one of the highest-rated Marvel films of all time, with a Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 90%. What’s more, anyone who’s already had the fortune of viewing the film has praised the ensemble’s respective performances, including Pugh, who reprised her role as Yelena Belova, a talented sharpshooter and the younger sister of Natasha Romanoff.
Sitting down with Seth Meyers for her special guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Pugh talked about how playing a character like Belova inspired her to do incredible stunts like jumping off the second-tallest building in the world—a stunt she never would have imagined herself doing before, but was thrilled to do nonetheless.
“I have this bizarre job where I get to do weird [...] in every single movie that I do, and I learn from the best, and I get to become a semi—for that time—pro at it. And when you do Marvel movies, you get that on a completely different level,” Pugh told Meyers. “You have every single skilled stunty in the world there to teach you.”
She continued, saying, “And with [Thunderbolts*], this is such an insane opportunity. I love daredevil stuff. [...] Never again in my life will I ever, ever be even close to experiencing that. And Marvel are hopefully going to back me in doing that.”
From the black leather high slit dress she wore for the New York screening to the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of jumping off a building, every fiber of Pugh’s being is remarkably daring!
Catch Pugh in Thunderbolts* when the film officially premieres in theaters this Friday, May 2.