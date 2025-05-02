Florence Pugh Has Been Stunningly Stylish for ‘Thunderbolts*’ Press—Here Are All Her Hottest Looks
Florence Pugh has always been fashionable, but her style for the recent Thunderbolts* press run has been on another level.
The 29-year-old actress and host of everyone’s favorite food show, Cooking with Flo (if you haven't checked these videos out yet, I implore you to—but after you finish reading this article, please!) has an exciting May ahead of her, starting with the release of the highly anticipated Marvel movie Thunderbolts*. The latest entry in the MCU sees the return of Pugh’s fan favorite Black Widow character, Yelena Belova, as she joins up with an unlikely group of antiheroes from around the MCU, including Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and definitely-not-Captain-America, John Walker (Wyatt Russell)—just to name a few.
While Belova’s superpowers revolve around her slinky spy abilities, one of Pugh’s many real-life superpowers is her undeniable ability to rock a red carpet, and her fashion for this film’s press tour, courtesy of her collaboration with stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, has been no exception! So with that in mind, here are just a few of her hottest looks:
One of the earliest outfits Pugh rocked in prep for press was this fitted blazer-style mini dress with sparkling accents scattered all over the fabric by David Koma. Her hair was slicked back in a spiky updo, while her makeup was left natural and glowy.
Accessorizing with some very cool sunglasses, silver geometric earrings and knee-high, fold-over, high-heeled boots clearly designed for all manner of butt-kicking, the celebrity strutted her stuff, making a hectic press day look effortless.
Next up, we have this gorgeous gown by Alexander McQueen, which left the actress looking downright ethereal. Spun in a refreshing mint green shade, the deep sweetheart neckline and fluffy tulle-like layers were an unexpected addition to her otherwise edgy press tour fashion.
Accessorizing with a unique bracelet, which was attached by thin chains to her rings, as well as dangling earrings, her neckline was left bare to allow the gown to take center stage. Her blonde bob was styled in a sweet swoop, leaving her fabulous face on full display.
Continuing the knee-high boot trend from earlier, we have this sultry number by The Attico. Donning a figure-flaunting, tube top-style gray mini dress with strappy details, the superstar layered the perfect piece with an oversized bomber jacket.
The actress’s blonde bob was styled with another swoop, this time curling around her ears. Her trusty pair of sunglasses was back for this outfit, this time sporting matching gray suede, knee-high, pointy-toed boots on her feet, elevating the look from casual to cool in no time at all.
This sexy two-piece leather number by Francesco Murano simply had to make an appearance on our list. Pugh jokingly captioned a photo of the outfit, “I couldn’t sit down but it was totally worth it while standing 🌚”—and while we’re sorry to hear she couldn’t take a seat, we’re certainly giving this look a standing ovation!
The tight and tiny cropped top fit snug to her torso, while the high-waisted matching skirt hugged her hips before flaring out at the bottom thanks to the thrilling thigh-high slit. Her blonde tresses were once again left down in a chic bob pushed back off her face to show her natural, neutral glam. Leaving the knee-high boots behind for a sensible black heel, there's no denying this outfit was breathtaking.
This next one is certainly a switch-up from the sleek black number we saw above, with Pugh opting for a fashionable white-out moment in New York for Good Morning America.
Taking the Corpcore trend to new heights, the actress sported this two-piece vintage suit by Manfred Thierry Mugler consisting of a waist-cinched blazer and matching pencil skirt, both with silver accents on the lapels and hem, respectively. To punch up the aforementioned accents, the actress opted for a pair of silver slingback heels and delicate silver hoop earrings.
Pugh didn’t hold back at the European premiere of the film, going all out in a beautiful black sheer lace gown by Elie Saab. Patterned with thin stripes on the bodice and plush fabric flowers, the design was a dream when it came to daring textures.
And the adventurous nature of this outfit didn’t end with the gown, with Pugh going with a graphic orange eyeshadow angled around her eyes, though the rest of her makeup was kept to a minimum, with her natural-looking skin and a pinky-nude matte lip.
Taking a break from walking the red carpet to heat up late-night TV, Pugh donned what might have been her most daring dress yet. A high neckline complemented the sleeveless, fully open back of the skin-tight leather look by LOEWE, but the real show-stopper was, of course, the thigh-high slit.
With her hair half-up, half-down for an elegant, elevated look, this adventurous choice proved to be fitting, as she spent much of her interview with Myers chatting about how she did many of her own stunts for the superhero flick.
Dolce & Gabbana never goes out of style, and Pugh definitely proved that with this stunning sheer, layered cream monochrome look she wore in London, England. Starting with a corset-style bodysuit for a base, a see-through, vanilla-colored midi dress was laid on top of it before the outfit was finished off with a floor-length trench coat.
The actress opted for a pair of matching pumps with a small black bow for footwear. Her blonde bob was once again slicked back off her face, which was made up in a mixture of summery, golden tones.
Ending on a colorful note, the final entry on our list comes courtesy of Pugh’s recent shoot with WhoWhatWear for their May 2025 cover.
While she modeled plenty of marvelous looks during the shoot, our personal favorite has to be this monochromatic blue ensemble, which saw her sporting a large feather hat to match a shiny, form-fitting gown by Sarah Sokol Millinery with a deep, angular neckline that was sharp enough to cut someone—which is fitting, as the overall aesthetic here is to die for.
Be sure to catch Pugh in Thunderbolts* now playing in theaters!