4 Fun, Flirty Orange Bikinis to Shop Inspired by Lori Harvey’s Mexico Two-Piece
Model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey was a total showstopper on the shores of Mexico for her SI Swimsuit debut last year. Photographed by Yu Tsai, the 28-year-old Tennessee native proved her natural skills in front of the camera as she posed in the most elegant, timeless swimwear—with multiple pieces coming from her own brand, Yevrah Swim. The content creator, who also launched her own skincare line, SKN by LH, in 2021, completely took our breath away with her gallery of images.
There’s no doubt Harvey made the 2024 magazine—which marked the brand’s 60th anniversary—that much better with her alluring looks and great personality. It’s no surprise that readers flocked to the brands she repped after the issue was released so they could emulate her beachwear.
Fortunately, one of our favorite swimsuits she wore last year is still available, but unfortunately, it’s low in sizes. From Yevrah Swim, the burnt orange wrap bikini top and matching bottoms was such an unforgettable look, we’re desperate to channel the same aesthetic this year. As spring quickly approaches, we’re recommending four other orange bikinis that’ll look just as great.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
But first, a moment for Harvey’s gorgeous two-piece and where to buy it, if it’s still available in your size:
Ibiza Wrap Bikini Top, $46 and Ibiza Wrap Bikini Bottom, $52 (revolve.com)
If you can’t snag this awesome two-piece from Yevrah Swim, check out these other orange options.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Eliza Top, $118 and Eliza Bottom, $108 (revolve.com)
This feminine yet sexy two-piece features a bandeau top and pretty detailing on the top and bottom.
PALM Mariella Bikini Top, $55 and Mariella Bikini Bottom, $39 (frwd.com)
This copper-toned orange two-piece is seriously flattering and the ruching on the top is unique enough to set yourself apart from the rest.
Monday Swimwear Hanalei Top - Bronze Shiny Jersey, $42 and Palma Bottom - Bronze Shiny Jersey, $43 (mondayswimwear.com)
Made of satin shiny fabric, this bronze color is so gorgeous and glamorous, perfect for warm-weather vacations.
PatBO Jersey Sands Metallic Stone Bikini Top, $225 and Jersey Sands Metallic Stone Bikini Bottom, $225 (fwrd.com)
Last but not least, if you’re able to make a splurge this spring or summer, this bikini in the hue papric is totally one of a kind and different. Not only is the style eye-catching, but we love the gold hardware on both top and bottom.
Thanks to Harvey’s incredible Mexico shoot, we will no longer be sleeping on the color orange—even well into 2025.