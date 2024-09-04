Lori Harvey’s 3 Yevrah Swim Looks From Her Photo Shoot in Mexico Are on Sale Now
Lori Harvey, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, had the exciting opportunity to wear pieces from her own beachwear line, Yevrah Swim, while on location for her photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Mexico. The entrepreneur, who posed for this year’s 60th anniversary issue, totally wowed the brand with her impeccable modeling skills and showed off her bold smolder and flawless hourglass figure in a series of bold, eclectic bikinis and one-pieces, paired with over-the-top jewelry—all inspired by the classic vintage swim editorials of the 1980s.
The 27-year-old announced on Instagram that Yevrah Swim is having a major Labor Day sale, and we just had to share the news. All three of the swimsuits she wore for her SI Swimsuit feature are at a discount now. Harvey launched the brand last August and told the franchise that she imagined someday posing in her own designs for the iconic annual magazine.
Yevrah Swim Capri Basic Bikini Top, $94 and Capri Basic Bikini Bottom, $70 (revolve.com)
This gorgeous green set features the most chic gold hardware detailing on both the stringy triangle top and tie-side bottoms.
Yevrah Swim Ibiza Wrap Bikini Top, $65 Ibiza Wrap Bikini Bottom, $69 (revolve.com)
This burnt orange halter neck two-piece screams “summer vacation vibes.”
Yevrah Swim Antibes One-Shoulder One-Piece, $90 (revolve.com)
This classy, sleek and futuristic black one-piece is the ultimate timeless, high-coverage swimsuit.