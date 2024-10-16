Georgina Burke’s Cool Lilac String Two-Piece Is Our Swimwear Pick of the Fall
There’s no more denying it: fall is officially here. The air is cool and crisp, and we can’t really pretend otherwise anymore. So, naturally, we’ve been taking out our fall boxes of clothing and cycling through our closet. Gone are the days of denim cut-offs and tank tops. It’s once again time for sweaters, jeans and boots.
We’re finally admitting to the fact that summer has ended, and our closets are slowly starting to reflect that reality—but our shopping carts, on the other hand, are not.
All of our favorite brands have traded their warm-weather styles for fall and winter collections, and we’re taking cues from them. But where swimwear is concerned, we’re still busy acting like its summer. By which we mean we haven’t stopped shopping for the perfect swimsuits to add to our collection.
Our philosophy is simple. For one, the best swimwear brands have styles on offer all year-round, and we have to take advantage of the fact. Likewise, swimwear might just be the one closet item that you could get some use out of at any time of year. Sure, summer is the season of swimsuits, and your bikinis see the light of day most often during the warm months. But that doesn’t mean they’re useless throughout the rest of the year.
Maybe your family or your friends have a penchant for tropical vacations in the fall and winter (something to make the cold stretch just that much more bearable). Or perhaps you have a favorite spa or indoor pool that you like to frequent. Either way, swimsuits are the necessary uniform. And that means you—like us—should always been on the lookout for new additions to the collection.
In order to streamline our search efforts, we’ve recently taken to surfing through past SI Swimsuit styles. With dozens of photo shoots on the books each year, the team has collected countless swimwear styles—many of which can still be found for purchase online.
The string two-piece that Georgina Burke wore in Puerto Rico, for example, is currently for sale on Divine Feminine Intimates. And if you ask us, the pale purple set is just about the perfect pick for a fall swimwear look—whether you’re in a tropical destination or at your local spa.
Divine Feminine Intimates The Divine Triangle Top, $55 and The Divine Strappy Bottom, $55 (divinefeminineintimates.com)
This simple triangle top features eye-catching gold details, and—when combined with the ruched bottoms—makes for a stunning swimwear look, any time of year.