Get the Look: Brooke Schofield’s Hannah Montana Summer-Inspired Micro Plaid Set
Brooke Schofield is turning up the heat on Instagram and stepping into her Hannah Montana era, inspired by the small-town, Western countryside vibes from the 2009 film starring Miley Cyrus, which is now resurfacing as a lifestyle and fashion trend on TikTok.
The content creator stunned in her post, leaving fans scrambling in the comments to find out where every aspect of her outfit was from. She donned a super cute and itty-bitty brown plaid bikini set featuring a string triangle top (which she tied in the front, Kendall Jenner style), paired with matching hot pants with an adjustable bow.
“‘I’m a cowboy baaaabyyyy’ - someone hot,” the Cancelled podcast cohost captioned the carousel that she shared with her 804,000 followers.
Jaded London Checked In Triangle Bikini Top, $47 and Checked In Bikini Hot Pants, $59 (jadedldn.com)
“YEE HAW,” Chris Olsen commented.
“Ur hot,” Lexi Jayde chimed.
“Obsessed,” SI Swimsuit rookie and DJ Xandra Pohl added.
She added even more hints of cowgirl aesthetic to the look with two neat, sleek braids and perfect chocolate brown heeled cowboy boots, of course. The 27-year-old posed in an antique cottage-like kitchen with a wooden cupboard full of colorful plates, mugs, bowls and tea kettles behind her.
Steve Madden Lasso Brown Distressed Cowboy Boots, $189.95 (stevemadden.com)
Schofield loves pairing a knee-high boot with a mini skirt or short shorts moment. She’s also a huge fan of Steve Madden’s Astor Brown Leather Combat Boot ($159.95).