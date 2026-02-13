Swimsuit

Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and More SI Swimsuit Models Take New York Fashion Week by Storm

Brand stars past and present strutted their stuff along the catwalk, while others sat front row at a number of shows.

Cara O’Bleness

Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski
Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski / Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images and Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

New York is always a high-fashion metropolis, but designers, models and celebrities have been flocking to the city over the last several days for one particular industry event: New York Fashion Week.

The fashion-forward event officially kicked off on Wednesday, Feb. 11, with designers like Ralph Lauren showcasing their latest collections a day early. The runway shows continue through Monday, Feb. 16, and thus far have featured designers like Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Coach and Christian Siriano.

And since the most fashionable A-listers have been strutting the runways and sitting front row, we’ve of course spotted a few SI Swimsuit models in attendance during New York Fashion Week. Check out the highlights below.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid / Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hadid, who posed for three consecutive SI Swimsuit Issues starting in 2014, walked the Ralph Lauren fall/winter 2026 runway on Feb. 10. The supermodel opened the show, which was held at Jack Shainman Gallery.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski / Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Ratajkowski, who was photographed for the 2014 and 2015 SI Swimsuit Issues, was part of the Tory Burch fall/winter 2026 show on Feb. 11. The model, mom and best-selling author has partnered with the brand for several years. Last fall, she starred in the designer’s eyewear campaign.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski / The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images

In addition to strutting the catwalk, Ratajkowski was spotted in an incredibly chic model-off-duty ensemble outside of the show.

Suni Lee

Suni Lee
Suni Lee / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lee, an Olympic gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit model, had a busy evening on Feb. 11. She attended back-to-back runway shows: First, Tory Burch’s showcase at the Breuer Building, followed by the Public School show at the Prince George Ballroom.

Suni Lee
Suni Lee / Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Lauren Chan

Lauren Chan
Lauren Chan / John Nacion/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit’s 2025 cover model was spotted at the Jane Wade show on Feb. 11 in an incredible fur coat, which she paired with black knee-high stockings and square-toed heels. Chan also noted on Instagram that she attended the Collina Strada show that day.

Kelsey Merritt

Kelsey Merritt
Kelsey Merritt / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Merritt, a three-time SI Swimsuit star, was present at the Ralph Lauren show on Tuesday, Feb. 10, where she donned a silky chocolate brown mini dress with long sleeves. The garment was cinched at her waist with a thick belt, and the model wore strappy heels and carried a small purse to complete her outfit.

Kate Love

Kate Love
Kate Love / Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Looking like an absolute dream in a menswear-inspired ensemble, Love also attended Tuesday’s Ralph Lauren show, which showcased the designer’s fall collection at the Tribeca Clock Tower Building.

