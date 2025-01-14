5 Gorgeous Sun-Kissed SI Swimsuit Photos That Prove White Is Olivia Dunne’s Color
Oliva Dunne and the color white go hand-in-hand—to the point where we’d consider it a crime for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model to remove it from her closet. Not only does the color make her gorgeous blue eyes pop but it also makes her hair and skin look far more radiant. All the more reason why it’s important to revisit the stunning shoots Dunne blessed the world with, coming in 2023 in Puerto Rico and Portugal in 2024, both courtesy of photographer Benn Watts.
Beginning with her photo shoot in Puerto Rico, Dunne was dressed in one of our favorite swimsuits, coming from Australian designer Christopher Esber. The white cut-out one-piece, currently priced at $374, highlights the perfectly toned physique Dunne has certainly put in the work to achieve as a gymnast at LSU. The white piece has hints of silver displayed throughout, elevating the ensemble to mirror something straight out of space.
Dunne’s next outfit for her Puerto Rico shoot included a white wet tee over her alluring bikini set. The tee, displaying the words “London calling,” comes from GANNI, whereas the swimsuit comes from the brand GOD SAVE QUEENS. The latter can still be purchased on the brand’s website––the black bikini bottoms going for $59 and the black bikini top priced at $69––today.
As for her 2024 Portugal shoot, the white outfits Dunne wore were, unsurprisingly, just as amazing and worth all the praise they received from her fans.
The first piece that proves white is Dunne’s best color is the AMOR MÍA corset two-piece bikini. The innovative top complements the barely-there bottoms just right. What’s more, the two-piece was practically made for the athlete’s slim figure as, really, all of the pieces for both of her photo shoots do.
This particular AMOR MÍA swimsuit is still available to purchase on the website. The white bikini top is $119, while the white bikini bottoms can be yours for $94.
There’s so much more where that came from since Dunne also donned yet another white piece in Portugal, this time from Swim Like A Mermaid. As for the bolero top, this can be found from the clothing brand Free People.
Finally yet equally significant is Dunne’s swimsuit top and skirt combo that is super cute for those who want something that keeps them cool for the summer but also leaves much to be desired. This set is thanks to the brand Ola Vida, with their ribbed halter bikini top (currently sold out) and Bāben, which made the white trumpet mini skirt ($135).
If Dunne ever returns to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, fans hope that she adds at least one white swimsuit for each new photo shoot to add to this gorgeous collection of images.