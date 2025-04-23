Hailee Steinfeld’s Sexiest Fashion Moments That Prove She’s a Modern-Day Style Icon
Fresh off the press tour for the release of her new movie Sinners, Hailee Steinfeld has been totally crushing the fashion game. The 28-year-old Academy Award nominee, who rose to fame through the 2010 Coen Brothers movie True Grit, has served as a source of serious style inspiration over the years, and her latest sprint of public events has really cemented her status as a modern-day icon.
From red carpets to brand collaborations and everything in between, she always brings her feminine, bold aesthetic to every occasion.
Without further ado, here are 14 of her sexiest fashion moments over the years that we’re still so in awe of.
Steinfeld has been absolutely breathtaking while promoting the new release Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler and co-starring Michael B. Jordan. For the New York premiere earlier this month, she embraced vampire vibes in this Tamara Ralph gown.
Stepping out in style for Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party this March, the beloved actress-singer dropped jaws in this stunning, sophisticated pearled dress from Tamara Ralph.
Of course, another fiery look had to be for Sinners promo. Also this month, Steinfeld looked totally smoking at the European premiere of the fantasy-horror film, wearing an eye-catching ensemble from Robert Wun featuring a dramatic train of flames.
Taking it back to 2022, the California native looked absolutely stellar in this silver sequined, sheer gown in celebration of her 26th birthday. That year, she partied with famous friends such as Kaitlyn Dever, Anderson .Paak and Stassie Karanikolaou.
Promoting another popular release, Steinfeld, who has been engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen since November 2024, was simply dreamy for the Los Angeles premiere of Arcane Season 2. Repping The New Arrivals by İlkyaz Özel, her unique gown featured an exposed glowing gold sequined bra, an ab-flaunting bare midriff and long sleeves.
In 2021, Steinfeld took her fabulous fashion sense to a collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, which included awesome pieces of swimwear. From cut-out patterned one-pieces like the one she sports in the photo above, to floral bikinis and cover-ups, each item channeled funky ‘70s vibes.
While promoting Arcane Season 2 last fall, Steinfeld served up major glam in this unique turtleneck bodycon dress featuring gorgeous colorful designs and a sheer bodice.
As expected, Steinfeld really showed up when it came to promoting the Spider-Verse movies—in which she voices the character Gwen Stacy—and the London screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in 2023 was no exception. Looking like a total goddess, she wore a gray lace gown from Blumarine with dramatic sleeves and extra fabric trailing behind her.
There’s just something about that Vanity Fair red carpet that complements Steinfeld so well. At the 2023 Oscars after-party, she turned heads in this gray sparkling see-through dress from Ermanno Scervino and a dramatic trench coat over it.
There’s truly no place like Paris, and when Steinfeld decided to visit the City of Love in April 2024, she went for the sweetest, flirtiest corpcore vibe while admiring the Eiffel Tower. Rocking an ultra mini skirt, she was the picture of sexy sophistication in this matching set.
The 2024 Oscars were a place to be as Steinfeld owned the red carpet in this dreamy blue Ellie Saab Couture gown with dramatic, stunning butterfly sleeves. The sweetheart neckline featured the most gorgeous, intricate gold leaf appliques, also found on the cuffs.
Throwing it back to 2021, Steinfeld was a scarlet vision in this red sleeveless bodycon dress with the prettiest details. The gold hardware gave the look, which, if we’d have to bet by her Instagram caption, was vintage, an added layer of complexity.
One of our favorite Steinfeld looks of all time came when she channeled Audrey Hepburn vibes for the 2024 Golden Globes. Donning a beautiful, timeless pink dress from Prada and black sheer gloves, the “Dangerous” singer belonged in old Hollywood with this ensemble—and we’re still not over it.
Black is definitely one of Steinfeld’s signature colors when it comes to fashion, and she proved this again in December 2022 with this sultry, stylish ‘fit. This daring lace sheer look perfectly captures her signature style, one that’s never afraid of risks.
Whether she’s walking a red carpet and appearing on a talk show or stepping out on the town and posing in the most gorgeous cities in the world, we can always count on Steinfeld to show out—and we’re constantly taking style tips.