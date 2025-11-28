Patterned Sets Never Go Out of Style & These Lori Harvey Looks Are Prime Examples Why
Don’t get us wrong! Solid color bikinis are also stellar. However, if you want next summer to be one of your flashiest yet, then you’re going to have to get your hands on a patterned bikini ASAP.
Why patterns are the way to go
Elaborate designs will set your swimsuit apart from the rest. Because of the vast array of patterns that exist, your unique taste is sure to ring true, meaning there’s no need to worry about someone else copying your fashion flow on the beach. Be it a checkered swimsuit or one where green vines intertwine to produce a beautiful image, every pattern has a place on the shore or by the pool.
If you don’t know where to start looking for your next patterned bikini, then you’ve come to the right place, as Lori Harvey’s dazzling ensembles from her 2024 Mexico feature are sure to leave you feeling inspired.
A dose of dots
The first of Harvey’s outstanding SI Swimsuit looks that’s sure to make your eyes sparkle has to be this dotted number. Its assortment of summery colors makes it attention-grabbing in every way, as does the way the light and dark colors intermingle to bring out the pigments.
With how many dots dominated the swimsuit world in the summer, a piece like this may very well make the timeless design have yet another run next year.
Fascinating floral fashion
Flowers and romance go together perfectly. If that’s the vibe you’re trying to bring to the warm sands, then floral designs are the only way to go. You can try something like Harvey’s dynamic duo, seen here, which is sure to turn some heads—especially if you replicate the flowers on the sides like the model.
To make a floral swimsuit personally yours, find a bikini with your favorite flower displayed throughout. You’re sure to feel like a blossoming beauty with every step.
Are you already familiar with the captivating energy a floral swimsuit can provide, but don’t know how to style it to your liking? Take a page right out of Harvey’s book and sport accessories to make your look pop. A complementing solid-colored bolero top or some body jewelry will absolutely earn you extra style points.
Pretty trending patterns
Different vibrant prints are a fun way to sport something that feels distinct with every wear. The artistic expression involved in this design is utterly gorgeous, making this type of pattern a solid pick if you desire something that is an easy conversation starter.
Before you know it, the snow will thaw, and summer 2026 will be here, so be sure to get some patterned swimsuits in your closet!