Find Your Thanksgiving Outfit With These Looks From Ilona Maher & More SI Swimsuit Models
Happy Thanksgiving, SI Swimsuit readers! If you‘re celebrating the holiday today and searching for a last-minute look that‘s fall-friendly and effortlessly stylish, we‘re glad that you came across this article.
Curated using the Instagram posts of SI Swimsuit models through the years, here are eight elegant ensembles to draw inspiration from before heading to the dinner table.
Camille Kostek
This outfit from Kostek simply screams fall. She donned a classic white mock-neck long-sleeve under a rich burgundy trench coat in a chic, crocodile print. Then, the model elevated the look even more with a pair of skinny, leather-like bottoms and cherry-red pumps.
Renee Herbert
Herbert showcased one of this season‘s most popular hues (cocoa brown) with a ribbed turtleneck sweater and leather blazer while taking a stroll in New York City. However, she strayed away from the otherwise monochromatic ensemble with a two-toned, sporty skirt that featured a navy and ivory pattern.
Ilona Maher
Another patterned look that we loved was Maher‘s. While showing off her bouncy curls, the digital cover model styled a brown and white polka-dot midi skirt with an off-the-shoulder top in the same rich shade. She completed the look with knee-high heeled boots and a dainty duo of necklaces.
Emily DiDonato
DiDonato knows how to upgrade a pair of jeans, and this look is the perfect example. The brand staple sported a pair of dark-wash, wide-leg jeans with a simple white tee and leveled up her look with more layers. She repped a cropped, burgundy jacket on top of a longer striped button-up and finished the ‘fit with leather boots.
Kelsey Merritt
In early September, we deemed suede as a rising autumnal trend. In October, Merrit put her own spin on the fashionable fabric in the Big Apple. With a duffle bag in hand, the three-time SI Swimsuit model donned this all-black look—featuring a mock-neck sweater and matching trousers—with a caramel-colored, oversized suede blazer.
Ali Truwit
Monochromatic looks have been spotted on SI Swimsuit models galore, and Truwit‘s ensemble is effortlessly chic and easily replicable. Twin with the 2025 SI Swimsuit model and two-time Paralympic medalist with a mini dress, comfy cold-weather coat and knee-high boots in any shade your heart desires.
Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook
We got double the fashion-inspo in this reel, posted by Brinkley Cook in July. If you're spending the holiday in a warm climate, opt for either of these looks. The 2018 rookie repped a pastel mock-neck maxi dress, while her mother—an SI Swimsuit Legend—exhibited an all-white ensemble, highlighted by a sleek, satin blazer.