Before the ‘DWTS’ Finale, Revisit Jordan Chiles and Alix Earle’s Stunning 2025 SI Swim Shoots
This duo of SI Swimsuit models is heading to the Dancing with the Stars finale! Jordan Chiles and Alix Earle will compete for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy on the final episode of Season 34, next Tuesday, Nov. 25, after surviving elimination on the show’s “Prince Night” yesterday, Nov. 18.
While we wait for the big night, we’re heading back to the beach for Chiles and Earle’s latest shoots in the fold—before the duo touched down at the W South Beach and shined at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show.
Jordan Chiles in Boca Raton
Chiles, a two-time Olympic medalist and collegiate gymnast at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), touched down in Boca Raton for her first feature with the brand. One of its frames, captured by photographer Ben Horton, also graced the cover of the 2025 issue.
“Your girl—that girl—is on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025,” Chiles declared when she learned of her newest feat. The athlete shared a cover spot with former collegiate gymnast Olivia Dunne, alongside Salma Hayek Pinault and Lauren Chan.
Following her two dances on Tuesday—a Jive set to “Raspberry Beret” (27/30) and an Argentine Tango to “U Got the Look” (30/30)—Chiles finished the semifinals with a total score of 57/60. The number placed Chiles and her partner, Ezra Sosa, in fourth on the leaderboard, following Robert Irwin and Witney Carson (59/60) and Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy (58/60). Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas (58/60) notched the third-place spot but were ultimately eliminated at the end of the episode.
Alix Earle in Jamaica
Earle was first featured in SI Swimsuit as its inaugural digital cover model in Sept. 2024. The New Jersey native called the opportunity “an honor” during her time on-set in Miami, where she photographed for a duo of shoots. "This does not feel real. This is such a ‘pinch me’ moment," the model added.
Roughly eight months later, Earle scored her first in-print feature. Yu Tsai photographed the social media mogul in Jamaica, showcasing several colorful, intricate swimwear ensembles on the coast of the Caribbean.
Earle and Chmerkovskiy impressed the judges with their pair of dances on Tuesday, with Derek Hough telling the two-time model that there was “no doubt” that she secured a spot in the finals. The duo’s Argentine Tango to “Little Red Corvette” scored a 28/30, and their Viennese Waltz set to “Purple Rain” earned them a perfect 30/30.
DWTS’s three-hour season finale airs on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and will stream the following day on Hulu.