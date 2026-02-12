Hailey Bieber Brings Gothic Flair to Sheer Dress Trend on ‘Wuthering Heights’ Red Carpet
If Hailey Bieber has anything to say about it, the sheer dress trend isn’t going anywhere. The entrepreneur wore a gothic-inspired sheer black lace ensemble to the Australian premiere of Wuthering Heights on Feb. 12, and we can’t get enough of her moody, head-turning look.
Styled by Andrew Mukamal for the occasion, the 29-year-old Rhode founder and chief creative officer was clad in custom YSL by Anthony Vaccarello. Bieber’s outfit consisted entirely of sheer black lace, and included a bra top, undies, long bell sleeves and a floor-length skirt. Her strappy black heels peeked out underneath the long skirt, and Bieber forewent jewelry to keep the focus on her eye-catching outfit.
In addition to collaborating with Mukamal, Bieber worked with her usual glam team, including makeup artist Mary Phillips and hairstylist Irinel de León. Phillips opted for a soft face of makeup, including a pretty pink lip and flushed cheeks, while de León styled Bieber’s shoulder-length chestnut locks with the ends slightly flipped out.
After the event, Mukamal shared Bieber’s look from the Feb. 12 event at the State Theatre to his Instagram feed, which drew plenty of comments from the stylist’s 213,000 followers.
“When i first saw the look I KNEW it was youu the stylist!!” one person wrote.
“Her best look!!!!!!!!!” a fan declared.
“this hair and makeup tho 🔥🔥💘,” someone else added of Bieber’s glam.
“This was everything,” Phillips wrote.
“she is so BEAUTIFUL,” another user gushed.
Bieber wasn’t the only star Mukamal styled for the Wuthering Heights premiere in Australia, as he has been working closely with the film’s star, Margot Robbie, on each of her looks for the project’s press tour. Last evening, the Barbie actress was styled in a custom Ashi Studio Couture dress, which was artfully accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and custom Manolo Blahnik shoes.
“Wow. Every single time I am stunned. Just beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section of Mukamal’s post, which showcased Robbie’s latest red carpet look.
“DIVINE. and that choker is gorgeous ❤️,” someone else added.
“Andrew you have not missed once!! 👏👏👏,” another user declared.
Wuthering Heights, which stars Jacob Elordi as the Heathcliff to Robbie’s Catherine Earnshaw, hits theaters on Thursday, Feb. 13. Thus far, early screenings of the film are garnering mixed reviews, with the Emerald Fennell-directed project sitting at a 2/10 on Collider and 6.1/10 on IMDb as of press time.