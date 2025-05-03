Hailey Bieber’s Iconic Wristwatch Link Mini Dress Proves She’s Always on Trend (and Time)
Hailey Bieber was the woman of the hour at Rhode’s latest Miami event. The 28-year-old supermodel turned heads in a jaw-dropping Marine Serre mini dress crafted entirely from upcycled stainless steel watch bracelets—proving she’s always on trend (and perfectly on time).
The bold high-neck piece featured hundreds of vintage watch links of varying sizes and widths, meticulously sewn together into a sculpting, form-fitting cocktail silhouette. Originally unveiled at the designer’s Fall/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, the dress was the ultimate blend of high-fashion craftsmanship, sustainability and cool-girl edge.
The entrepreneur worked with go-to fashion guru Dani Michelle, who styled the standout piece with sleek silver stiletto sandals, keeping the accessories minimal to let the dress (and all its shiny details) do the talking.
The New York native and Los Angeles resident’s glam, courtesy of makeup artist Leah Darcy, was fresh, dewy and radiant, featuring feathered brows, softly flushed cheeks and her signature pouty taupe-mauve lip topped off with the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment. Bieber’s brunette locks were styled in effortless loose waves cascading down her shoulders and back. The FILA ambassador accessorized with a silver wristwatch, of course, and her massive wedding ring.
“@rhode takes Miami 🤍,” the mom of one, who shares her son Jack Blues with husband and singer Justin Bieber, captioned her Instagram carousel shared with her 54.6 million followers. She posed against an oceanfront balcony, the metallic shine of her dress catching the light perfectly in the cover snap.
The Rhode account wrote “rhode takes miami 🌴🤍 a night out with @haileybieber and @alexandrasaintmleux,” under their own post from the glamorous evening.
The supermodel and creative director joined forces with Alexandra Malena Saint Mleux to cohost the Rhode soirée in Miami, perfectly timed ahead of the city’s star-studded Grand Prix weekend. In typical Bieber fashion, the evening was equal parts glam and intimate, filled with beauty insiders, exclusive beauty moments and plenty of photo-worthy setups.
