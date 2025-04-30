Hailey Bieber Serves Major Supermodel Energy in Sculpting Black Tank
Hailey Bieber is proving once again that sometimes the simplest outfits pack the fiercest punch. The model and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a series of sleek, smoldering shots in a figure-skimming black tank top—and her husband Justin Bieber was just as obsessed as the rest of us, dropping a one-line comment that said it all: “um woah.”
The FILA and YSL Beauty ambassador rocked Tank Air Studio’s Dip Halter Tank ($135), a structured V-neck halter top made from the brand’s best-selling heavyweight sueded stretch jersey. Designed with a cropped cut and a subtle, flattering flare at the hem, the top hugs the body like a glove, delivering that coveted second-skin fit. Styled with low-rise dark wash jeans, Bieber showed off her slim, toned figure and signature off-duty cool-girl aesthetic.
The minimalist staple has gone viral for its ultra-sculpting silhouette, sparking countless debates online about whether the price tag is worth it. But fashion lovers across the internet have made it clear: no tank does what a Tank Air tank does. And clearly, the Biebers agree.
In the first image, the mom of one, who welcomed her baby boy Jack Blues last August, stood against a blank white wall with a fierce, piercing gaze, channeling major supermodel digital energy.
What made the post even cooler and it-girl-coded is that it was a screenshot from her iPhone’s camera app—complete with the zoom bar still visible (0.5, 1x, 2x, 5x), offering a behind-the-scenes feel to an otherwise high-fashion shot. In the second image, she slipped her hands casually into her front pockets, softened her expression and gave the camera a mesmerizing smize that Coco Rocha would approve of.
Her long brown locks were worn loose, delicately tousled with a natural wave that framed her face and cascaded down her shoulders and back. As always, Bieber kept her glam simple and radiant: feathered brows, a flush of rosy blush and a plump taupe-mauve lip—likely a mix of the Pocket Blush ($24) and Peptide Lip Shape from her beauty brand, Rhode. The New York native’s nails featured her signature baby pink chrome hue.
Bieber captioned the post simply with a sun and sunset emoji (“☀️🌇”), letting the images—and her confidence—speak for themselves.
“divaaaaaaaaaaaa 😍😍🇧🇷,” Cintia Rodrigues commented.
“queen,” Laura Dainela wrote.
“Princess girl ❤️,” Tatyana Lafata added.
“perfect,” Amber Asaly declared.
“Omg😍😍,” Tate McRae chimed.