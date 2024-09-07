Hailey Clauson Serves Legs for Days in Sophisticated Dark Purple Floral One-Piece in Portugal
Hailey Clauson is totally in her element posing in swimwear while on a glamorous summer vacation. The eight-time SI Swimsuit model, who cemented her status as a brand legend this year, recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Julien Herrera. The couple, who can now call each other fiancé and fiancée, are celebrating the exciting milestone with a dreamy getaway in Portugal.
In a new Instagram post, the 29-year-old reminded everyone of her marvelous beauty and modeling skills. In the cover snap of the Sept. 4 photo dump, the California native sat in an outdoor marble concrete bathtub. She leaned forward so her knees covered her chest and held her head up with her hands for a super sultry and beautiful pic, taken by Herrera, who is a photographer, of course. Her long blonde locks were tossed up into a messy bun with some face-framing pieces left loose.
In a later pic, Clauson showed of her long and lean legs in a dark purple elegant one-piece as she posed on a bench with one knee bent in front of a gorgeous red and white wall and cobblestone street.
In another snap, the Margaux the Agency co-owner and creative director flaunted her chic European summer style and paired a classy, simple white tank with beige linen pants and a colorful red patterned head scarf. Clauson’s hair was neatly braided and she accessorized with a small green shoulder bag, gold hoop earrings and a gold pendant necklace.
“Portugal is a special place❤️🇵🇹,” the 2016 SI Swimsuit cover girl captioned the carousel.