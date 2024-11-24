Hailey Clauson’s Sleek Deep Green One-Piece Swimsuit Is as Classic as it Gets
When it comes to finding the right swimwear to add to your collection, we have a lot of opinions. But, at the end of the day, that makes sense. After all, we spend a lot of our time searching for the best bikinis and one-pieces to feature in the annual SI Swimsuit magazine.
Years of doing so have taught us a few things. For one, there is no “correct” time of year to source new swimwear. Sure, there are moments when the search becomes more pressing (like, in the spring when summer weather is just around the corner and beach days are just weeks away). But, much like any other aspect of your wardrobe, your swimwear collection is one that you can (and should) constantly chip away at. Find a good style or an unbeatable price? Best to snag while you can.
But perhaps our biggest takeaway from years of sifting through good swimwear is this: you can never go wrong with a classic pick. Of course, the term classic could refer to a variety of different things (style, silhouette, hue). In this case, we’re talking about all of them.
Our experience has taught us that a good classic swimsuit will never look out of place—and never go out of style. Take the following Left on Friday one-piece that Hailey Clauson wore during her 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot in Barbados. The pick is certainly classic in form (it’s a square-neck one-piece; what could be more standard than that?). Beyond that, it’s a dark forest green—a tried-and-true classic hue that will (quite literally) never go out of style.
Left on Friday Streamline Suit, $180 (leftonfriday.com)
Left on Friday’s Streamline Suit looks pretty much exactly how it sounds. The form is simple—a square neckline, high cut leg, medium coverage. While the suit comes in a variety of hues, we do really love the deep green (how many times do we have to say it’s a classic before you buy in?).
Listen, we wouldn’t refer to ourselves as minimalists when it comes to fashion (and particularly when it comes to swimwear). But we are huge fans of a good neutral swimsuit (yes, we’re calling deep green—almost black!—a neutral). At a time when everyone seems hyper-focused on buying into the trends (trust us, we’re guilty of this, too), securing pieces that you know will stand the test of time often takes a back seat to purchasing more transient styles. But it shouldn’t. After all, clothing should be an investment—and neutral hues are guaranteed to make that investment last longer.