Hailey Van Lith’s Abs Are Front and Center in Her SI Swim Cover Shoot: Shop the Look
Hailey Van Lith has officially entered her bombshell era. The 23-year-old basketball phenom, known for her intensity on the court and icy composure under pressure, is showing a different kind of strength in her latest SI Swimsuit cover feature.
The Athlete just wrapped a breathtaking photo shoot with Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas and her swimwear looks are truly show-stopping. In a bold black-and-cream string bikini from LSPACE, the TCU point guard flaunted her washboard abs and unwavering confidence, proving yet again that there’s no arena she can’t dominate.
The Aspen Bikini Top ($92) and Levy Bikini Bottom ($92), offer a modern take on the classic triangle cut. The colorblock pop seams and bitsy-coverage side ties bring a playful edge to the fresh, minimal look, complementing her sculpted frame and natural glam styling. Shop more at lspace.com.
“I was so nervous coming into it,” Van Lith said of her first-ever SI Swimsuit shoot. “I’ve done photo shoots before, but being in a swimsuit and really embracing your body and your skin and generally just who you fully are is hard. But the environment and the way that I was encouraged to feel about myself, I immediately became comfortable and I loved it.”
While she may have traded her jersey for a two-piece, the same fearless energy she brings to the hardwood radiates through every frame. Van Lith, a five-star recruit out of Cashmere, Washington, first made national headlines as a teenager for her electric scoring ability, intense work ethic and viral training videos. She went on to play for powerhouse programs Louisville and LSU before transferring to TCU for her final year—where she led the Horned Frogs to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2010 and a historic run to the Elite Eight.
With that appearance, Van Lith became the first player in NCAA history—men’s or women’s—to reach the Elite Eight with three different schools and the first to do it five times overall. But her story extends far beyond box scores and buzzer beaters. Under constant public scrutiny and social media attention since she was 15, Van Lith has grown up in front of the world, navigating pressure, expectations and self-image while staying fiercely committed to her goals.
That journey hasn’t always been easy—but it’s one she’s taken on with intention and honesty.
“I had to make a choice like, am I gonna put 10 toes down on myself and fully be me, or am I gonna try and get out of this by being someone else?” she reflected. “I had to look myself in the mirror, and at the end of the day, I chose to bet on myself. I think it’s paying off so far.”
Up next: the 2025 WNBA draft. But for now, she’s owning this SI Swimsuit moment—abs, ambition and all.